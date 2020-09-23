For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Sep 2020 18:00

Selfie moments of Jungkook you can't miss!

MUMBAI: Jeon Jung-kook, popularly known as Jungkook a member and vocalist of the most famous K-Pop Boy Band BTS is a South Korean singer and songwriter.

Jungkook has proved that his selfie game is on point from selfie pouts to close up. With Pout on point- every time Jungkook shares a pout selfie, the ARMY goes crazy, flaunting his long hair- Many people are really missing his long hair, handsome as hell- Jungkook is indeed handsome.

Check it out:



View this post on Instagram


공연 잘 마쳤어요! 💜

A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook) on



View this post on Instagram


연습하러 갑니당

A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook) on

Check out to see more of his selfie moments from his IG profile:

https://instagram.com/bts.jungkook?igshid=8r3chpjh12uz

Jeon Jung-kook BTS selfie Army
