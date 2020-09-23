For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Sep 2020 19:44

Relationship status of Jennie from Blackpink revealed !

MUMBAI: Jennie member of the famous K-Pop girl band BLACKPINK has made its place in the global music market with its brilliant talent. BLACKPINK was formed in the year 2016 by the South Korean entertainment company, YG Entertainment. This Incredible group includes Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.Their songs have a huge versatility, from high pitch singing to cool rap parts.

Besides all the incredible member, Jennie, who is also known as Jennie Kim has made many fall in love with her amazing personality.She has also released her own solo songs named, ‘SOLO’ in the year 2018.

Jennie had been stuck in a dating rumor till the last year.She was spotted dating the rapper and singer dated EXO’s Kai for a few months. The date occurred between October 2018 and January 2019, shortly. It was SM Entertainment who confirmed their dating status back then. Later, the adorable duo was seen together at various places, including the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France. They even posted a picture of them on social media, in front of it. Later, SM Entertainment confirmed their break up news to the fans. The young couple from the K-Pop music industry has won several hearts. Although they parted away, it is said that they are still friends.

Although the fans try to connect Jennie with many that are all about her dating life. Till now, there is no such exciting update about her dating life!

