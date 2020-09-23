Kanika Kapoor undergoes skin treatment called buckle massage

MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor on her latest intsagram story shared an update on her upcoming music video shoot for which she had undergone a face treatment from "guendalinatheskinsculpter".
Further, Guendalina said that the treatment doesnt involve any equipments and is purely done by hands. Its simply done by draining all the toxins first and then sculpting the body and the face as well which is done in a couple of sessions. "A journey together" Kanika was much excited to undergo the Buckle massage which Guendalina does by her thumbs to remove all the toxins from the face.
It's always a pleasure having you @kanik4kapoor and I love how every time after my SculpturalFaceLift and the amazing @sheilamsperez method we can see better results! I can't wait to see you for our next session. #sculpting #bodypositive #lymphaticdrainage #sheilaperezmethod #sheilaperezuk #sheilaperezlondon #buccalmassage #kanikakapoor #goldfacial
