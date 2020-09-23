It was a memorable moment: Classical vocalist Ghulam Hasan Khan on performing in front of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

MUMBAI: Hindustani classical vocalist Ghulam Hasan Khan is the youngest artist from the 200 years old Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, which owes its allegiance to Miyan Tansen’s tradition.

Ghulam started singing from a very young age, sharing his experience on the same he shared, “I used to manage both, studies as well as music. My grandfather was strict and particular while teaching me. It was really challenging as was burdened with studies. Also, I was having the responsibility to take my Gharana's legacy forward”.

Watch here:

The singer got the chance to perform in front of honourable President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in 2007, " It was a memorable moment. He along with his father Ustad Ghulam Abbas khansahab and grandfather Padmashree Ustad Ghulam Sadiq Khan Sahab were invited to Rashtrapati bhawan which was an amazing experience.

The electronic Keyboard was the first instrument he played. He has a swarmandal (Indian harp) which is played while rendering a Raga or while he performs during concerts.

While our lives have been recently stripped to the minimum by a virus the singer delves into his life at home during lockdown by doing Riyaz, playing PlayStation 4 and learning how to cook.

Further, he mentioned that the system of performing and recording is changing by time. Now even a non performing artist and professionally performing artists are difficult to compare. Audio recording is such an advance these days. Due to lockdown all of his projects have been postponed.