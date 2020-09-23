Hip-Hop Heavyweight MC Heam chases new sonic leaning on 'Gumm'

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop heavyweight Hemant Dhyani aka MC Heam has released a new acoustic/lo-fi hip-hop single “Gumm.” Sonically borderless, the track, produced by New Delhi-based DJ/producer Ravator, delves into nostalgic reminiscence and lost covenants of past connections. The Qyuki artist ventures further into lo-fi territory on “Gumm,” shedding the shackles of fusion to embrace the serene sound signature to his music on the track launched in association with art distribution collective Kala Kranti Media. While MC Heam’s previous singles, such as “Launda Befikar” and “WOH” featured storied bars and silky vocals in equal measure, “Gumm” sees the artist render a largely lo-fi led track with astute lyricism set to an acoustic beat.
Watch the music video for “Gumm” here:
Accompanying the single release is a music video for the track as well. Featuring sketch animation by Dehradun-based visual artist Manil Kandwal (who also directed the clip), the animated music video for “Gumm” follows a girl finding her way through life’s zig-zag graph.
While MC Heam often dissolves into impactful rap refrains, he saves his one and only bar on “Gumm” for its reflective coda.
Says MC Heam about ‘Gumm,’“This song is an experiment into chill-hop and lo-fi; something that hasn’t been tried before.
I am really excited and nervous at the same time.
I hope that the audience likes this new track as it’s really close to my heart.”
Gaining widespread popularity and recognition as a contestant on India’s first rap reality show MTV Hustle in 2019, MC Heam has been a veteran of India’s hip-hop scene for over a decade.
A definitive voice that spearheaded regional rap in the country, MC Heam has been a vital cornerstone of India’s hip-hop revolution. An indie success at heart, MC Heam first broke into the mainstream through collaborations with Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, with whom he worked on landmark projects such as 2019’s “Marvel Anthem” as well as 2018’s “Jai Hind India” hockey World Cup anthem and the popular track “ Eyy Chhote Moto Chala ” from the Bollywood film Beyond The Clouds. Setting his own benchmark, the hip-hop artist is now blurring sonic boundaries while mentoring a whole new generation of rappers at The Dharavi Dream Project, Asia’s largest school of hip-hop located in Mumbai.
GUMM: CREDITS
Written, Performed & Composed by - MC Heam
Music Produced by - Ravator
Mixed & Mastered by - Abhijay Sharma
Directed by - Manil Kandwal
Promotional Designs - Manil Kandwal & Harsh Kandpal
Music Distribution - Kala Kranti Media
Brand Partner - Skechers India
Digital Partner - Shahu Shinde
Content Writer - Shalini Sindhwal
