Combined net worth of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin will surprise you!

MUMBAI: Most popular singer and global music sensation Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin come off as one of the most adorable couples of Hollywood.
Not been long that Justin has married to the ‘love of his life’, Hailey Baldwin. Both Justin and Hailey are adorable personified and their fans love their Public display affection.
Whenever the duo steps out together on the streets of LA, it’s a visual delight for all their lovers, and no wonder they give out some serious couple goals to one and all with unconditional love and appreciation.
Have you ever thought what will be their combined net worth of the duo?
Let us reveal every bit of it to you. Justin has a mind-boggling net worth of $265M and his wife Hailey has a net worth of $3M. So when we combine the two, their net worth stands at a magnanimous figure of USD 268M.
