For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Sep 2020 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Combined net worth of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin will surprise you!

MUMBAI: Most popular singer and global music sensation Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin come off as one of the most adorable couples of Hollywood.

Not been long that Justin has married to the ‘love of his life’, Hailey Baldwin. Both Justin and Hailey are adorable personified and their fans love their Public display affection.

Whenever the duo steps out together on the streets of LA, it’s a visual delight for all their lovers, and no wonder they give out some serious couple goals to one and all with unconditional love and appreciation.

Have you ever thought what will be their combined net worth of the duo?

Let us reveal every bit of it to you. Justin has a mind-boggling net worth of $265M and his wife Hailey has a net worth of $3M. So when we combine the two, their net worth stands at a magnanimous figure of USD 268M.

Tags
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Net worth
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2020

Selena Gomez last word with Justin Bieber's heartbreak 'That Part Of Me Is Over'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez's Justin Bieber heartbreak saga is over—personally and musically.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

Justin Bieber’s reaction to his new song ‘Holy'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper have teamed up for a new single titled "Holy". The song has received an overwhelming response from Bieber fans, with the single topping Spotify chart during the last few days.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2020

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper reunite for new song "HOLY":

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber has shared a new single featuring Chance the Rapper. It’s called “HOLY,” and it arrives with a Colin Tilley-directed music video.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

Dushyant Kapoor: Justin Bieber is my inspiration

MUMBAI: Dushyant Kapoor, an Indian Film Director, Producer, and Creator who also has his drift towards music spoke about his inspiration in a recent interview with Radioandmusic.com.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

Justin Bieber shares a rare picture with "WAP" director Collin Tilley

MUMBAI: After teasing that his new single "Holy" is coming this Friday (Sept. 18), Justin Bieber posted an Instagram pic Monday (Sept. 14) from the video shoot with “WAP” director Collin Tilley

read more

RnM Biz

News
Go premium in new spot, Spotify encourages users to do so!

MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more

News
Spotify employees reportedly want editorial control over Joe Rogan podcast!

MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more

News
Night Time Industries Association reacts to government curfew announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more

News
BIG FM rings in festivities with 'BIG MAHALAYA', now available across leading podcasts platforms!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-read more

News
Radio City extends a helping hand to the hearing impaired community with "Signs Of Happiness"

MUMBAI: Under this initiative, Radio City’s RJ Divya, along with Atulyakala, a Delhi based sociaread more

top# 5 articles

1
How well do you know rapper YNW Melly? His music career?

MUMBAI: YNW Melly had been charged for the murder of friends and fellow rappers Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchasr) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy...read more

2
Check out controversy around YNW Melly's hit song!

MUMBAI: 'Murder On My Mind' YNW Melly's was a super hit song and moved almost half a million units. It’s not common to know and imagine that someone...read more

3
Check out whether YNW Melly Rapper got the death penalty and what happened next?

MUMBAI: The 21-year-old American rapper YNW Melly has been making headlines lately some reports claimed that the rapper has gotten a death penalty....read more

4
Badshah's new song intends to uplift social media influencers

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah recently released a promotional song for the new entertaining streaming app, 'Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak' aims at...read more

5
With 16 Nominations Post Malone leads Billboard Awards

MUMBAI: Billboard Music Awards recently disclosed its nominees for the year's music awards and American rapper Post Malone is leading the list, by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group