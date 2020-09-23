Check out controversy around YNW Melly's hit song!

MUMBAI: 'Murder On My Mind' YNW Melly's was a super hit song and moved almost half a million units. It’s not common to know and imagine that someone who committed murder would release a song confessing his alleged crime, and the controversies took a toll when he was arrested. His Fans were wondering if he actually did that.
A few months after the song 'Murder On My Mind' was released and became a superhit, the 19-year-old turned himself up to Miramar Police and confessed that he attempted two first degree murders in October. He confessed that he killed two of his friends Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams the year earlier.
Police further investigated and got to know that Melly fatally shot both his friends and with the help of his other friend Cortlen Henry, both staged a crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.
Melly turned himself into the police station. Melly wrote on his Instagram that he was innocent and that he has lost his two brothers. He also mentioned that the killing involved a lot of rumors and lies.
After he was arrested this brought a different twist in the story and, people on Instagram and Twitter linked it to his 2017 hit Murder on My Mind.
In August last year, Melly announced his new album, Melly vs. Melvin, from jail and the social media to has taken a #FreeMelly&Melvin campaign.
The duo has been promoting their album through Melvin's Instagram. Currently, he has been promoting his song from jail and also keeps updating about it on his social media account.
