Badshah's new song intends to uplift social media influencers

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah recently released a promotional song for the new entertaining streaming app, 'Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak' aims at uplifting social media influencers and content creators.

‘Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak’ a one minute released long song of Badshah has been created to inspire and motivate young content creators and influencers to bring out their innovative ideas on the internet, which is being loved by his fans country-wide. The song has been created to uplift young content creators by giving them a platform for exposure

Singer Badshah said that the song Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak is an ode to people who have been coming up with creative and entertaining videos. In a recent interview with ANI

He is of the stance that every Indian has the potential to become an influencer and all that they need is a stage to showcase their talents. It is also for the people who wish to be known for their passion but have been afraid to put their true selves in front of the world.

“This lockdown time at home has brought out an unimaginable talent in people around the world. People have been picking up new hobbies and keeping themselves busy in fitness and other productive work”, says Badshah

Rapper Badshah is seen in an uber-cool avatar with a neon jacket and complete black outfit. He is seen enacting a few creative ideas that social media influencers can use to create entertaining videos. In the music video of Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak,

