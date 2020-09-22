New track Jaana Zaroori Tha aims to converse about mental health

MUMBAI: After the fun and new age Hate The Way, Velvet Vibes is all set to launch their second song titled Jaana Zaroori Tha. The track is sung, composed ad penned by Tejas Gambhir of Corona Song fame. The song video has been directed by Shanawaz Nellikunnil and produced by Mourjo Chatterjee. Jaana Zaroori Tha features actor Shray Rai Tiwari. It is all set to release on September 22.

The lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed a sharp rise in mental health issues. To address this crisis, the makers decided to come up with Jaana Zaroori Tha which is themed around mental health.

Talking about the song, Miket Kanakia, founder of Velvet Vibes, shares, “Jaana Zaroori Tha comes from a personal space. It is extremely well-timed. Our goal was to initiate a dialogue on mental health in a sensitive way. It is a very special and important song and Tejas has done a great job with the track.”

Producer Mourjo Chatterjee says, “Our expectations are quite high from Jaana Zaroori Tha. I hope we’ve achieved what we had set out to. Live orchestration used in the song is a rearity in the age of digitalisation but we wanted to have a grand feel. We’ve shot it in the picturesque locales of Goa.”