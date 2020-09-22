Lady Gaga explores mental health struggles in '911'

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga explores her mental health struggles in the music video for single 911.
The song documents the pop super star’s experiences with anti-psychotic medication and Gaga described the accompanying short film as "the poetry of pain". “911” features on Gaga’s most recent album, “Chromatica”, which arrived in May.
Watch here:
The heavily symbolic music video has racked up more than two million views since it was released on Friday night. It begins with a masked Gaga awaking in the middle of a desert, lying next to a broken bicycle and pomegranates.
She follows a mysterious figure in black riding a horse, who leads her to a village populated with people in colourful robes. 911’s beat kicks in before another change in scenery. A crying Gaga lies injured in the middle of a car accident on an urban street, as figures from earlier in the music video attempt to save her life.
At the end of the baffling video, which Gaga reportedly said is a meditation on her antipsychotic medication, lies a true plot twist.
MUMBAI: India crazy for music and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefitread more
MUMBAI: Leaked inside information indicates that Spotify employees may be asking for greater editread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, “This announcement of a 10 pm curfew for hospitality is yet anothread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-read more
MUMBAI: Under this initiative, Radio City’s RJ Divya, along with Atulyakala, a Delhi based sociaread more
MUMBAI: Dating is a tricky and complicated business at the best of times, but with the coronavirus - and the virtual/socially distanced dates it's...read more
MUMBAI: The famous K-Pop boy band from South Korea BTS have shared a powerful motivational speech at South Korea’s inaugural Youth Day ceremony,...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff, who has been sharing several pictures from his debut song ‘Unbelievable’ from the past few days, has unveiled his first...read more
MUMBAI: For the past week, Kanye West has been tweeting his thoughts about the recording contracts of all artists. After calling out Universal Music...read more
MUMBAI: The 21-year-old American rapper YNW Melly has been making headlines lately some reports claimed that the rapper has gotten a death penalty....read more