News |  22 Sep 2020 17:19 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga explores mental health struggles in '911'

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga explores her mental health struggles in the music video for single 911.

The song documents the pop super star’s experiences with anti-psychotic medication and Gaga described the accompanying short film as "the poetry of pain". “911” features on Gaga’s most recent album, “Chromatica”, which arrived in May.

Watch here:

The heavily symbolic music video has racked up more than two million views since it was released on Friday night. It begins with a masked Gaga awaking in the middle of a desert, lying next to a broken bicycle and pomegranates.

She follows a mysterious figure in black riding a horse, who leads her to a village populated with people in colourful robes. 911’s beat kicks in before another change in scenery. A crying Gaga lies injured in the middle of a car accident on an urban street, as figures from earlier in the music video attempt to save her life.

At the end of the baffling video, which Gaga reportedly said is a meditation on her antipsychotic medication, lies a true plot twist.

