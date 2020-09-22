For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Sep 2020 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West tweets ideas for 'recording and publishing deal guidelines'

MUMBAI: For the past week, Kanye West has been tweeting his thoughts about the recording contracts of all artists. After calling out Universal Music Group and more, Ye took to Twitter to detail what he thinks are the “NEW RECORDING AND PUBLISHING DEAL GUIDELINES” should be.

“1. The artist owns the copyright in the recordings and songs and leases them to the record label / publisher for a limited term,” Kanye began before listing the rest.

