Get set ready to fall in love once again as ALTBalaji launches the reprised version of 'Rondi Akhiyan' in Dil Hi Toh Hai S3

MUMBAI: In the matter of no time, ALTBalaji's Dil Hi Toh Hai has gone on to become a highly popular show amongst audiences for a whole lot of reasons. While the power-packed star cast along with Palak and Ritwik’s sizzling chemistry has done all the talking, a special mention goes out to the soundtrack of the show. With fans having loved the original song of 'Rondi Akhiyan' crooned by the talented musician Akhil Sachdeva, the makers have given them a treat of their favorite track with the original singer singing a reprised version.
Palak ke dil ki pukaar, kya Ritwik sunn payega iss baar? Find out in the new episodes of #DilHiTohHai
Being away from your loved one is one of the worst feelings when you’re attached to someone, and this reprised version perfectly depicts these emotions! Written, composed, and sung by multi-talented musician Akhil Sachdeva, the soul-stirring reprise track will resonate with everyone and make one fall in love all over again.
As Ritwik and Palak’s destiny seems to be taking them on a different course, the track perfectly sums up their situation as they battle with their feelings. Will Ritwik and Palak rekindle their love in season 3? To find out, binge-watch the final 11 episodes of 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' Season 3 streaming now on ALTBalaji!
