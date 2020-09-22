Bhavdeep Romana's latest Punjabi single 'Laung Gawacha' will set the dance floor for music lovers

MUMBAI: After a successful debut in the world of singles with Lakeeran, actor and singer Bhavdeep Romana is back with A Duet track . Conceived by Raymant Marwah, who is the owner of D Artist Den Productions, the duet is a remake of a popular Punjabi folk song. Titled Laung Gawacha, the duet is the flavour of the season, because masses love listening to Punjabi numbers. Presented by T-Series, the song is sung by Bhavdeep Romana and Prajakta Shukre, who was one of the finalists of the popular Sony reality show Indian Idol.

Bhavdeep said, "After Lakeeran, I felt we should sing something more peppy and hip hop for the masses to dance at weddings and parties. Youngsters love to dance to Punjabi songs at parties and I felt Laung Gawacha is a beautiful adaptation of the Punjabi folk song , which is in the music culture of Punjab since ages now .

The music and lyrics of the song are contributed by Manan Bhardwaj, one of the leading MUSIC DIRECTORS in Bollywood and has contributed to many superhit songs . The video of the song has also been directed by him . Raymant Marwah and Manan Bhardwaj are the people behind the entire concept of the song. They encouraged and motivated me a lot in the making of the song. I hope that masses love the song and are entertained."

Bhavdeep was last seen in the reality show 'Dating in the Dark', he has also been seen performing with artists like Guru Randhawa, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Kakkar and such other musicians and actors.

So, if you want to dance to a Punjabi hip hop number, get ready to rock!