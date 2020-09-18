For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Sep 2020 12:13 |  By RnMTeam

Yo-Yo Honey Singh: I am a popstar not rap artiste

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh insists he is a pop star and not a rap artiste because he blends pop music, rap lines and singing in his numbers.

"I wouldn't call myself a rap artist. I just blend rap, singing and pop music. I am not a strict rap artiste. I don't just rap, I also sing. I blend the song with rap lines. You can say I am a popstar not a rap artiste," Honey Singh told IANS.

He added: "Rap has changed a lot and some really good guys have come who are rapping properly. I have just sung some songs, if you notice."

Honey Singh shared that he sang his popular remake "Dheere dheere se meri zindagi" during his time of personal struggles.

"I sang 'Dheere dheere se meri zindagi' in a difficult time of my life, but I sang it. It has a small rap portion but the whole song is sung by me. You can't call it a rap song. That is a pop song. There has been a lot of change in the pop industry. New and better artistes have come," he said, of the song that was a remake of the Kumar Sanu-Anuradha Paudwal superhit number from the 1990 film, "Aashiqui".

The Honey Singh version of the song was picturized on Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor.

The singer claimed he only competes with himself.

"I consider myself a competition because I struggle with myself every day. I compete with myself and I think of making something new every day. This is a cliched line but it is true that I am my own competition," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Yo Yo Honey Singh Sonam Kapoor Hritik Roshan music
Related news
News | 18 Sep 2020

Aryans' Sadu: I've never appreciated playback singing or film songs

MUMBAI: Singer Sadu, one of the founding members of the popular pop and rock band Aryans is not a fan of actors lip-syncing to songs on-screen.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2020

AIR APPARENT Reveals New Single 'Cosmos' ft. Constance

MUMBAI: AIR APPARENT is back on the dance music radar with ‘Cosmos' ft Constance, his second single of 2020.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2020

Music of Atkan-Chatkan gets a thumbs up from legendary Lata Mangeshkar and tabla maestro Zakir Hussein

MUMBAI: Shiv Hare is humbled by the warm response he received for the quality content and music of his film Atkan -Chatkan

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

"It is a task to recreate a sad song into a romantic one", Puneet Dixit on creating Lakeerein 2.0

MUMBAI: We all remember the magic of the track Lakeerein which got fans on their toes and Puneet Dixit is back to captivate us with Lakeerein 2.0. People still haven't gotten over Lakeerein and we wonder the kind of buzz Lakeerein 2.0 is going to create?

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

Kanye West tweets video of Grammy Award being urinated on

MUMBAI: American rapper Kanye West has tweeted a video of a Grammy Award in a commode, with someone urinating on the trophy. The video tweet comes at a time when West is engaged in a battle with record labels to retrieve rights to his music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify stock falls after Amazon announced podcasts to its music streaming service

MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more

News
Spotify study shows listeners have strong affinity for artists behind the music

MUMBAI:  Spotify India has released key highlights of its recently commissioned Nielsen study, ‘read more

News
Spotify censure new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

News
Divo Music partners with Sony/ATV to expand Global Publishing Services in India

MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more

top# 5 articles

1
Oliver Heldens launches exclusive experience 'Heldens Everywhere'

MUMBAI: Global DJ/producer Oliver Heldens invites fans to join him on an interactive journey through television in his epic, upcoming livestream...read more

2
Priyanka on Nick's birthday: So grateful you were born

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a mushy birthday message for her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas, who turned 28 on Wednesday. She said...read more

3
Shefali Alvares: Making a comeback after three years made me excited and nervous

MUMBAI: Shefali Alvares, an Indian music singer is back with a new single after a gap of three years with “Beishqi Galiyaan” which will be released...read more

4
Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper reunite for new song "HOLY":

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber has shared a new single featuring Chance the Rapper. It’s called “HOLY,” and it arrives with a Colin Tilley-directed music...read more

5
The total net income of the Kakkar trio Neha, Tony, and Sonu Kakkar will shock you

MUMBAI: Revealed! Combined Net Worth Of Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, And Tony Kakkar will Simply Shock You Sonu, Neha, and Tony Kakkar together the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group