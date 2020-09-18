Watch BTS dance to Bollywood hit song 'Chadti Jawani'

MUMBAI: Did K-pop sensation BTS actually dance to the hit Bollywood song “Chadti Jawani”? Well, no. But with this perfectly synced mashup, fans can pretend like they did. A video that has amused many on Instagram shows members of the beloved boy band appearing to groove to a remixed version of ChadtiJawani - a song from the 1971 film Caravan.

The mashup was shared by Instagram account '@qualiteaposts' one day ago, and has since garnered over 90,000 views and more than 800 amused comments.

In the mashup video, the seven members of the South Korean boy band are seen shaking a leg to ChadtiJawani. The original clip is actually from the group's dance practice to 'Dynamite'. For the mashup, it has been perfectly synced to the beats of ChadtiJawani, making it appear as if they are actually dancing to the Hindi song.

Watch here:

While the mashup's popularity continues to grow on Instagram, fans of BTS have flooded the comments section with amused as well as impressed reactions to the mashup.