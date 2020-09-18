For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Sep 2020 12:02 |  By RnMTeam

TV actor Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with 'repeat value'

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is the latest TV star to feature in a music video. He has shared what makes the video different from most other songs.

The song, "Ishq tanha", is sung by Siddharth Bhavsar and Arjun feels the number has repeat value.

"This is a beautiful story woven in a song. The old classic songs had repeat value, but that stopped happening with time. Now, not many songs have that but I feel 'Ishq tanha' has a strong repeat value," claimed Arjun.

The "Ishq Mein Marjawan" actor added his fans are excited about his return in a music video.

"Ever since lockdown started, I haven't been on screen. They were really excited. Since it's a music video, I didn't have to shoot for many days," he said.

Actress Reem Shaikh is paired opposite Arjun in the video.

Tags
Arjun Bijlani Siddharth Bhavsar
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2020

Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, Divya Dutta’s Upcoming Song 'Hum Ek Hai' An Initiative To Spread Unity And Positivity!

MUMBAI: The song featuring Gautam Rode, Chef Ranveer Brar, Arjun Bijlani, Urvashi Dholakia and Rohit Roy among others attempt to spread a message of Indians together can win any battle.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2020

Sukriti, Prakriti want to be flag-bearers of indie-pop music

MUMBAI: Sisters and singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have unveiled their latest non-film song "Kehndi haan kehndi naa". They say they would love to be the flag-bearers of new original indie-pop music.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2020

VYRL Originals artists Sukriti and Prakriti launch the first track of 2020 “Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa”

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings in 2020 with an upbeat, groovy and a glamourous song, ‘Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa’ by the supremely talented singers- song writers and performers Sukriti and Prakriti.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2019

Himesh Reshammiya promoted his film 'Happy Hardy and Heer' with live in concert for residents of Malad, also present was social media sensation Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI: December’s early morning Residents of Malad woke up to a bright Sunday, Malad street turned into a no vehicle zone for a family fun day with Sports, Games, Yoga, Music, Dance, Food, Fun & Frolic, Arts & Crafts.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2018

'Bas Ek Baar' team gets together for Times Music's 'Ajnabee'

MUMBAI: A fresh love song was awaited on the music labels playlist. Time Music finally released a new soothing romantic number Ajnabee in association with Gaana Originals.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify stock falls after Amazon announced podcasts to its music streaming service

MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more

News
Spotify study shows listeners have strong affinity for artists behind the music

MUMBAI:  Spotify India has released key highlights of its recently commissioned Nielsen study, ‘read more

News
Spotify censure new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

News
Divo Music partners with Sony/ATV to expand Global Publishing Services in India

MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more

top# 5 articles

1
"It is a task to recreate a sad song into a romantic one", Puneet Dixit on creating Lakeerein 2.0

MUMBAI: We all remember the magic of the track Lakeerein which got fans on their toes and Puneet Dixit is back to captivate us with Lakeerein 2.0....read more

2
Barbie Maan, Dilpreet Dhillon unveil new music video 'Cute Jeha'

MUMBAI: Check out “Cute Jeha” a new music video sung by Barbie Maan featuring Dilpreet Dhillon released on T-series official Youtube and Facebook...read more

3
AIR APPARENT Reveals New Single 'Cosmos' ft. Constance

MUMBAI: AIR APPARENT is back on the dance music radar with ‘Cosmos' ft Constance, his second single of 2020. Mid-February’s release of ‘three strikes...read more

4
VALLEY release new single and video 'Hiccup'

MUMBAI: VALLEY have released “hiccup,” their latest left of pop-leaning banger which addresses the frame of mind that lingers following a significant...read more

5
Aryans' Sadu: I've never appreciated playback singing or film songs

MUMBAI: Singer Sadu, one of the founding members of the popular pop and rock band Aryans is not a fan of actors lip-syncing to songs on-screen. "I...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group