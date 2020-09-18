For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Sep 2020 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Shalmali Kholgade: This lockdown has made me reflect on a lot of things!

MUMBAI: In a recent Instagram live conducted by Shalmali Kholgade she revealed her learnings that she received during this lockdown.

In a 3.22-minute short live Instagram video she mentioned, “How well do you know me?” and added, “During this lockdown, I have thought about a lot of things. This lockdown has made reflect on a lot of things. I’m sure many of you have also and in this reflection, one thing have stuck with me is asking myself why I am the person that I am and more importantly, why do I like the music that I want to sing and listen to! It’s because of the experiences that I have had people that have been in my life, a long journey of 30 years. You don’t know half of it; you only know about the ones you’ve heard in interviews about the people and experiences. And you may not like all of it right? You don’t like all of a person, well! Most of us don’t like all of the people that we meet. And that’s okay! As that makes a true relationship.

Watch the full video here:

