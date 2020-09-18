Shalmali Kholgade: This lockdown has made me reflect on a lot of things!

MUMBAI: In a recent Instagram live conducted by Shalmali Kholgade she revealed her learnings that she received during this lockdown.
In a 3.22-minute short live Instagram video she mentioned, “How well do you know me?” and added, “During this lockdown, I have thought about a lot of things. This lockdown has made reflect on a lot of things. I’m sure many of you have also and in this reflection, one thing have stuck with me is asking myself why I am the person that I am and more importantly, why do I like the music that I want to sing and listen to! It’s because of the experiences that I have had people that have been in my life, a long journey of 30 years. You don’t know half of it; you only know about the ones you’ve heard in interviews about the people and experiences. And you may not like all of it right? You don’t like all of a person, well! Most of us don’t like all of the people that we meet. And that’s okay! As that makes a true relationship.
Watch the full video here:
MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more
MUMBAI: Spotify India has released key highlights of its recently commissioned Nielsen study, ‘read more
MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more
MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more
MUMBAI: K-Pop bands BTS and Blackpink are hitting the global charts and how! The musical teams have now achieved a new feat by making it to the top...read more
MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh insists he is a pop star and not a rap artiste because he blends pop music, rap lines and singing in his numbers. "I wouldn...read more
MUMBAI: Global DJ/producer Oliver Heldens invites fans to join him on an interactive journey through television in his epic, upcoming livestream...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a mushy birthday message for her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas, who turned 28 on Wednesday. She said...read more
MUMBAI: Shefali Alvares, an Indian music singer is back with a new single after a gap of three years with “Beishqi Galiyaan” which will be released...read more