Sam Smith drops new single 'Diamonds'

MUMBAI: Sam Smith is back and better than ever.

Just a couple days after announcing their new single "Diamonds," the star unveiled the hip-swaying new single on Thursday evening (Sept. 17). The accompanying clip finds Smith fluidly dancing around an empty house. “Take all the money you want from me / Hope you become what you want from me / Show me how little you care," they sing on the heartbreaking track, juxtaposed onto a deliciously synth-y beat.

Watch here:

That's not all. Along with the single's release, Smith revealed the new title of their album, along with its Oct. 30 release date. "I'm so excited to announce my third album Love Goes. This album is a collection of songs I've written over the last two years," a note shared to Instagram reads. "Each song a separate story."

"The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically," they continue. "Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN. My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing."

"After it all I still believe love is the answer," they concluded. "And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on."

Back in March, following the global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith announced that they would be renaming and delaying the release of their third studio album. Originally titled "To Die For," Smith wrote in a social media post that the timing and title of the project didn't "feel right," while promising that "there will be an album this year."

On “Diamonds,” Smith lets go of material love and a greedy lover who wanted them for the glitz and the glamour as opposed to who they really were. “My diamonds leave with you,” they sing as the electro-pop track builds up to a dance-y climax on the chorus. In the video, Smith is dressed down in jeans and a T-shirt in an empty house where they do a choreographed dance solo. They are also seen in a rainstorm beneath lightning that makes the sky glow, their white shirt drenched through.

Love Goes Tracklist

1 Young

2 Diamonds

3 Another One

4 My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)

5 So Serious

6 Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)

7 For the Lover That I Lost

8 Breaking Hearts

9 Forgive Myself

10 Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)

11 Kids Again

BONUS TRACKS

1 Dancing With a Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)

2 How Do You Sleep?

3 To Die For

4 I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)

5 Fire on Fire

6 Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)