For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Sep 2020 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Smith drops new single 'Diamonds'

MUMBAI: Sam Smith is back and better than ever.

Just a couple days after announcing their new single "Diamonds," the star unveiled the hip-swaying new single on Thursday evening (Sept. 17). The accompanying clip finds Smith fluidly dancing around an empty house. “Take all the money you want from me / Hope you become what you want from me / Show me how little you care," they sing on the heartbreaking track, juxtaposed onto a deliciously synth-y beat.

Watch here:

That's not all. Along with the single's release, Smith revealed the new title of their album, along with its Oct. 30 release date. "I'm so excited to announce my third album Love Goes. This album is a collection of songs I've written over the last two years," a note shared to Instagram reads. "Each song a separate story."
"The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically," they continue. "Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN. My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing."
"After it all I still believe love is the answer," they concluded. "And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on."
Back in March, following the global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith announced that they would be renaming and delaying the release of their third studio album. Originally titled "To Die For," Smith wrote in a social media post that the timing and title of the project didn't "feel right," while promising that "there will be an album this year."

On “Diamonds,” Smith lets go of material love and a greedy lover who wanted them for the glitz and the glamour as opposed to who they really were. “My diamonds leave with you,” they sing as the electro-pop track builds up to a dance-y climax on the chorus. In the video, Smith is dressed down in jeans and a T-shirt in an empty house where they do a choreographed dance solo. They are also seen in a rainstorm beneath lightning that makes the sky glow, their white shirt drenched through.

Love Goes Tracklist
1 Young
2 Diamonds
3 Another One
4 My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)
5 So Serious
6 Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)
7 For the Lover That I Lost
8 Breaking Hearts
9 Forgive Myself
10 Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)
11 Kids Again
BONUS TRACKS
1 Dancing With a Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)
2 How Do You Sleep?
3 To Die For
4 I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)
5 Fire on Fire
6 Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)

Tags
Sam Smith love goes Diamonds Breaking hearts Young To die for
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2020

Sam Smith admits to taking drugs during party with Nicole Scherzinger

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has confirmed reports of consuming drugs at a wild party with singer Nicole Scherzinger on Christmas 2019 here.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2020

Sam Smith to self-isolate after showing COVID-19 symptoms

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith says he may have contracted the coronavirus two weeks before the lockdown began in the UK.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2020

Why Dua Lipa needs 'lots of windows' to write music

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa says she writes best when she is in a bright and airy milieu -- that is during daytime.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2020

Demi Lovato, Sam Smith unveil 'musical theatre-inspired' song 'I'm ready'

MUMBAI: Singers Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have teamed up for their latest track "Im ready", in which they address the bravery needed to be vulnerable and accepting of love.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2020

Sam Smith enjoys a walk amid coronavirus lockdown

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith was seen engrossed in music during a walk amid the global lockdown due to COVID-19.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify faces issues with employees about how the company is handling episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience"

MUMBAI: Spotify is facing a heated internal struggle with employees over whether it should host eread more

News
Spotify stock falls after Amazon announced podcasts to its music streaming service

MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more

News
Spotify study shows listeners have strong affinity for artists behind the music

MUMBAI:  Spotify India has released key highlights of its recently commissioned Nielsen study, ‘read more

News
Spotify censure new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann dazzles in 'Dil Kahe' music video: styled by Simrat Bohra

MUMBAI: The Covid-19 pandemic had called for all shoots and production work to be stalled. But after a hiatus, showbiz is gradually getting back on...read more

2
Rapper KRSNA highlights IPL plagiarism row with new single

MUMBAI: Delhi-based rapper KRSNA has come out with a new single to take a jibe at the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) anthem song plagiarism row. read more

3
High Focus' Fliptrix drops new single Problem, Reaction, Solution

MUMBAI: 2020 is a year that will go down in the history books but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. Throughout his new single ‘Problem,...read more

4
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought music magic to the 2020 ACM Awards

MUMBAI: Still going strong! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the celebrity couple gift that keeps on giving. The pair have been dating since late...read more

5
Relationship status of Darshan Raval revealed!

MUMBAI: Is Darshan Raval single or committed? We are sure you must have had this curiosity, well let's reveal it to you. Since his debut as a YouTube...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group