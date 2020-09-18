Oliver Heldens launches exclusive experience 'Heldens Everywhere'

MUMBAI: Global DJ/producer Oliver Heldens invites fans to join him on an interactive journey through television in his epic, upcoming livestream concept ‘Heldens Everywhere.’ Oliver will play an hour-long, dynamic set on October 1st, 21:00 CEST, which will be streamed live on Cadenza.tv. Tickets are available today.

Guided by a steady flow of dance-worthy beats, the livestream will put Oliver and a cast of characters in the middle of an evolving set design centered around six different nostalgic TV show concepts. Recorded live from an old industrial steel plant and theatre location in Amsterdam, the production will include an array of custom-built theatre set-pieces that will transform the physical space around Oliver into each of the six themes as he delivers a highly-anticipated live DJ set.

An artist in every sense of the word, Oliver’s creativity expands well beyond the realm of music. As an integral curator in the ‘Heldens Everywhere’ concept, the multi-platinum artist is set to demonstrate his wildly imaginative flair once again.

As recognized by numerous mainstream publications, Heldens has been coined one of the most prolific artists during the COVID-19 quarantine period. His recent livestream performances at The Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam — which was labeled as “Set of the Year” by We Rave You — helped raise over $70,000 for the Equal Justice Initiative and Color Of Change in collaboration with Digital Mirage, (watch). Further, in partnership with Aston Martin, F1, Heineken and Red Bull, Oliver headlined the official F1 season opener to an audience of over half a million people who tuned in virtually. Meanwhile, Beatport revealed Oliver Heldens as the #1 selling Dance Artist in both the last year as well as the last 3 months on the platform, and Katy Perry called his remix of her single ‘Daisies’ her favorite remix of all time, and subsequently added it to her album.

Fans can experience the show for $11.99 USD and also choose to upgrade their ticket to the VIP option, which includes a limited-edition poster only available for the livestream. Oliver will randomly sign 200 of the posters purchased. Ticket options and more information can be found via https://cadenza.tv/hub/oliver-heldens.