News |  18 Sep 2020 12:02 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper reunite for new song "HOLY":

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber has shared a new single featuring Chance the Rapper. It’s called “HOLY,” and it arrives with a Colin Tilley-directed music video. In the video, the working class factory where Bieber works is shut down due to the “current and ongoing global situation.” It ends with an appearance from Wilmer Valderrama—a soldier ostensibly home from war—who invites a hungry Bieber into his home for a meal. Chance the Rapper also appears. Watch it below.

Bieber and Chance have collaborated multiple times in the past. In 2018, they hopped on DJ Khaled’s track “No Brainer” along with Quavo. Back in 2013, Chance appeared on Bieber’s single “Confident.”
Chance recently performed a virtual concert for Ralph Lauren and featured on a new track by Brandy called “Baby Mama.”

Earlier this month, Bieber starred in Drake and DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR” visual, where he played the part of Drake’s titular role.

