Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike link up with Kimberly Loaiza & Azteck for fiery new single 'Do it!'

MUMBAI: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike welcome Kimberly Loaiza and Azteck to their Smash The House imprint, as the trio combine for the ultra-feisty ‘Do It’. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have been extremely productive during their recent months of no touring, utilising their time wisely with new projects such as launching the huge new media agency Smash Universe, utilising their networks and interests to establish the agency which covers music, gaming and lifestyle. They’ve also been busy in the studio, treating fans to a selection of impressive new cuts including, most recently, their high-profile team up with man-of-the-moment Regard on the Destiny’s Child iconic reboot ‘Say My Name’.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/track/6kLrO8KR0sx5nwyWL40d2u?si=m_0wjQEpQ5Gt5qX-PwH01w

On ‘Do It!’, the Belgian brothers welcome the talented Azteck to the label, after recent outings on Armada Music and Spinnin’. They also highlight their significant connections in the electronic music world and beyond, drafting in Mexican superstar singer and influencer Kimberly Loaiza, who stands at over 30 million followers across social media, for the bilingual anthem that is set to be on everyone’s lips the world over in the coming months.

‘Do It!’ comprises of a glitching vocal that is full of attitude, which clears to take on a latino flavour, switching between English and Spanish as it builds towards the first drop with flair. A growling bassline and distorted kick are in keeping with the track’s gritty nature, providing a bedrock of bass that is the foundation for the cheeky vocal topline.

World #1 DJ’s Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike continue to remain in the spotlight and give fans a fix of their favourite duo, teeming their recent projects and stellar music output with impressive livestream performances such as their standout Tomorrowland Around The World digital festival mainstage set. With ‘Do It!’ they continue to take advantage of their heady standing in the dance music world, a position which has afforded them the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world’s best, including David Guetta, Daddy Yankee, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Gucci Mane and Wiz Khalifa.

‘Do It!’ is available now via Smash The House!