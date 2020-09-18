'Beishqi Galiyaan' sung by Shefali Alvares, Benny Dayal out now!

MUMBAI: If longing and loneliness could have a tune, then ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ it is. Check out this new song ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ sung by Shefali Alvares Rashid and Benny Dayal.

Being in love is such a beautiful feeling. No matter if you are distance apart or close enough, the intensity of love keeps on growing. Beishqi Galiyaan is the new love anthem which we all are hyming to express what true love means.

Watch here:

‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ is a love song sung by Shefali Alvares & Benny Dayal, lyrics were written by Parul Narda and music composed and produced by Prateek Gandhi