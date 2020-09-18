For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Sep 2020 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

'Beishqi Galiyaan' sung by Shefali Alvares, Benny Dayal out now!

MUMBAI: If longing and loneliness could have a tune, then ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ it is. Check out this new song ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ sung by Shefali Alvares Rashid and Benny Dayal.

Being in love is such a beautiful feeling. No matter if you are distance apart or close enough, the intensity of love keeps on growing. Beishqi Galiyaan is the new love anthem which we all are hyming to express what true love means.

Watch here:

‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ is a love song sung by Shefali Alvares & Benny Dayal, lyrics were written by Parul Narda and music composed and produced by Prateek Gandhi

Tags
Shefali Alvares Beishqi Galiyaan Benny Dayal Parul Narda Prateek Gandhi
Related news
News | 17 Sep 2020

Shefali Alvares: Making a comeback after three years made me excited and nervous

MUMBAI: Shefali Alvares, an Indian music singer is back with a new single after a gap of three years with “Beishqi Galiyaan” which will be released on 18th of September2020,

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Manish Goplani was my first choice for my first song- says Suresh Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Photofit Music, Producer Suresh Bhanushali recently released a music video titled Hum Haar Nahi Mante on Independence Day which garnered immense praise from the audience.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2020

This Friendship Day join Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Mahadevan, Benny Dayal, and tell your friends #TuMeraNo1Yaar with McDowell's No1 Yaari Jam

MUMBAI: Friendship Day 2020 would be one to remember as we won’t really be able to meet our friends, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spread our love virtually!

read more
News | 10 Jul 2020

'Kiss the song' clearly defines me: Shefali Alvares

MUMBAI: Shefali Alvares is a versatile singer, makes a comeback unveiling her latest release “Kiss the song” about music, freedom and expression and how music makes one feel free, flying and alive. “Kiss the song” music was composed and produced by Prateek Gandhi.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2020

Divya Kumar and Shefali Alvares to perform at MTV Beats Sessions From Home

MUMBAI: Not many people would have imagined Four months ago that we can be in the rare and extreme situation many of us are experiencing now, staying safe at home and getting out only when necessary, has now become a way of life. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify faces issues with employees about how the company is handling episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience"

MUMBAI: Spotify is facing a heated internal struggle with employees over whether it should host eread more

News
Spotify stock falls after Amazon announced podcasts to its music streaming service

MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more

News
Spotify study shows listeners have strong affinity for artists behind the music

MUMBAI:  Spotify India has released key highlights of its recently commissioned Nielsen study, ‘read more

News
Spotify censure new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

top# 5 articles

1
High Focus' Fliptrix drops new single Problem, Reaction, Solution

MUMBAI: 2020 is a year that will go down in the history books but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. Throughout his new single ‘Problem,...read more

2
Relationship status of Darshan Raval revealed!

MUMBAI: Is Darshan Raval single or committed? We are sure you must have had this curiosity, well let's reveal it to you. Since his debut as a YouTube...read more

3
Rapper KRSNA highlights IPL plagiarism row with new single

MUMBAI: Delhi-based rapper KRSNA has come out with a new single to take a jibe at the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) anthem song plagiarism row. read more

4
GURBAX on adding an ‘Indian- American’ theme to his new single 'Dirty South'

DJ/Producer GURBAX, recognized for being at the forefront of the bass music movement in India with hit releases like ‘Boom Shankar’ and  ‘Aghori’,...read more

5
Tips Marathi drops another party number 'Shakira' by Rajneesh Patel featuring Harkat

MUMBAI: Singer Rajneesh Patel released a new number “Shakira” rapped by Harkat. The song was also composed and written by Harkat and Rajneesh Patel...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group