'Beishqi Galiyaan' sung by Shefali Alvares, Benny Dayal out now!

MUMBAI: If longing and loneliness could have a tune, then ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ it is. Check out this new song ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ sung by Shefali Alvares Rashid and Benny Dayal.
Being in love is such a beautiful feeling. No matter if you are distance apart or close enough, the intensity of love keeps on growing. Beishqi Galiyaan is the new love anthem which we all are hyming to express what true love means.
Watch here:
‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ is a love song sung by Shefali Alvares & Benny Dayal, lyrics were written by Parul Narda and music composed and produced by Prateek Gandhi
MUMBAI: Spotify is facing a heated internal struggle with employees over whether it should host eread more
MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more
MUMBAI: Spotify India has released key highlights of its recently commissioned Nielsen study, ‘read more
MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more
MUMBAI: 2020 is a year that will go down in the history books but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. Throughout his new single ‘Problem,...read more
MUMBAI: Is Darshan Raval single or committed? We are sure you must have had this curiosity, well let's reveal it to you. Since his debut as a YouTube...read more
MUMBAI: Delhi-based rapper KRSNA has come out with a new single to take a jibe at the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) anthem song plagiarism row. read more
DJ/Producer GURBAX, recognized for being at the forefront of the bass music movement in India with hit releases like ‘Boom Shankar’ and ‘Aghori’,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Rajneesh Patel released a new number “Shakira” rapped by Harkat. The song was also composed and written by Harkat and Rajneesh Patel...read more