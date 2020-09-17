For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Sep 2020 11:08 |  By RnMTeam

When Lady Gaga didn't know how to stand up for herself

MUMBAI: Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school.

"I didn't know how to stand up for myself without feeling embarrassed," she told PEOPLE. The singer kept her struggles hidden from loved ones, including her parents.

"There was a shame of sharing some of this with me. And I feel horrible about that," said Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

"I was raised differently, where you just have to be tough and not talk about your emotions. I didn't always understand the difference between normal biological teenage development and a real problem," added the mother.

Gaga and her mother launched their foundation, Born This Way, in 2012 to help the youth share their moments of struggle, and say that they have since healed their relationship.

Now, they are hoping to help others with their new book, "Channel Kindness".

"There are things that create highways from heart to heart, where we can hold compassion and empathy, where we can celebrate everybody's resilience," said Gaga about the 51 stories from young people around the world included in the book.

"When I was younger and had mental issues, my mom didn't know how to communicate with me about it," she added.

"We've found a way to channel kindness into our lives in a way that's also healed our relationship."

The mother-daughter duo are proud of how far they have come since Gaga's younger years.

"(I treasure) how we've learned to be more open and honest with one another. She helped me do that," Cynthia said of her daughter.

Gaga added: "I'm just really grateful that my mom holds space for me to be able to talk about how I feel. And because of that, we have a very healthy relationship that is beautiful."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lady Gaga Born This Way music
Related news
News | 17 Sep 2020

Ellie Goulding: It takes a lot of work to be a star

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding is a globally popular singer, who won two BRIT Awards and has been nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe awards in the past. The road to stardom has not been easy for the singer, who admits not always having a huge amount of confidence.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

David Guetta, Sia deliver message of love, hope in new track

MUMBAI: French DJ David Guetta and singer Sia have unveiled a new single that gives out the message of love and hope. "During this time of isolation, I've been incredibly inspired to release music that has uplifting energy," said Guetta.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

EDM duo Bob Moses: We don't follow any super fixed process

MUMBAI: International musicians Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, who are popularly known as Bob Moses, have opened up on their musical journey, sharing how the two met and forayed into Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean to discuss mental health, life in podcast

MUMBAI: Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his Dancing With The Stars partner Cheryl Burke will launch a new podcast where they will talk about participating in the dance-based show, as well as life and mental health.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

After three years of marriage Cardi B files for divorce with Offset

MUMBAI: Cardi B is putting an end to her marriage. The Grammy winner filed for dissolution of her marriage to Offset in Fulton County, Ga. on Sept. 14. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter named Kulture together.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

News
Divo Music partners with Sony/ATV to expand Global Publishing Services in India

MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more

News
NTIA & NDML thrilled with High Court verdict on disputed business Interruption insurance policies

MUMBAI: Following this morning’s highly anticipated verdict the NTIA & NDML have released a sread more

Interviews
Read why Indian Music Industry expects 10% of radio players' gross ad revenue

MUMBAI: Blaise Fernandes, President & CEO, Indian Music Industry (IMI), is a media and enterread more

News
Artist Originals unveil 'Accelerator Program 'Amplify', empowering artists with unique streaming launchpad

MUMBAI: In a move to further democratize music distribution and promotion for independent artistread more

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka Chopra's sweet homage to husband Nick Jonas will melt your heart

MUMBAI: What's that? It's the sound of an ultra-sweet birthday tribute from Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Jonas...read more

2
Ghazals Re-imagined: Sadu's new single based on legendary Faraz's words aims to contemporize the poetic genre

MUMBAI: One of the voices from the popular 90s band Aryans, is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. Vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder...read more

3
Alt-pop trio STIIR release new single 'COULD BE BETTER'

MUMBAI: North-London trio STIIR return with their new single ‘COULD BE BETTER’ having had to put a halt on creating during the pandemic due to their...read more

4
Brighton Music Conference switch to virtual only conference

MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK's foremost electronic music and networking event will still be going ahead on 1st and 2nd of October...read more

5
Ellie Goulding: It takes a lot of work to be a star

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding is a globally popular singer, who won two BRIT Awards and has been nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe awards in the past....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group