Tips Marathi drops another party number 'Shakira' by Rajneesh Patel featuring Harkat

MUMBAI: Singer Rajneesh Patel released a new number “Shakira” rapped by Harkat.

The song was also composed and written by Harkat and Rajneesh Patel, produced by Tips Creative Producers, Neha Shinde, Avinash Chate.

Seems like Tips is on the roll to get their listeners upbeat with their new Marathi party song “Shakira”

The extremely high on energy dance number with catchy lyrics will surely become everyone's favourite.

It opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into hiphop mode with the party beats

Kumar Taurani says “Parties are never complete without high-energy songs. Now that we all home quarantined why not make your own playlist with some fun songs. Shakira could be a part of that list. The lyrics may be national but the music is definitely global”