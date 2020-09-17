The total net income of the Kakkar trio Neha, Tony, and Sonu Kakkar will shock you

MUMBAI: Revealed! Combined Net Worth Of Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, And Tony Kakkar will Simply Shock You

Sonu, Neha, and Tony Kakkar together the Kakkar siblings are musical goals for us and has given us many fantastic compositions to be remembered for. With the best voice, and their songs are perfect. They are earning in millions per piece today, they even sang at jagaratas holy gatherings for 50 bucks

According to source Neha Kakkar is estimated to have a net grossing worth of a total of 3.5 million USD. Neha Kakkar, with her soothing voice, has aced the music industry. She got a tremendous amount of love and support from her fans and admirers. Started her musical journey with a reality show and today is at the apex of her career, known for her iconic peppy songs that are remixed versions of old tracks.

Sonu Kakkar the eldest of the family who gained prominence with her hit song “Babuji Zara Dheere” is also popularly known for her songs in Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, and more. She is the most underrated singer in Bollywood. Her gross income is 1 million dollars, as per reports

Neha Kakkar youngest brother Tony Kakkar is used to accompany Neha Kakkar at her music recording and started to learn composing by himself. According to reports Tony Kakkar is considered to have a net worth of 20 million dollars.