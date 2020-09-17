For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Sep 2020 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift returns to country music with 'betty' at the ACMs

MUMBAI: The prodigal daughter of country music has come home.

Country music prodigy turned bonafide pop star Taylor Swift performed “betty” off her critically acclaimed, record-smashing album folklore at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Swift last appeared at the ACMs seven years ago, when she performed “Red” with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

Watch here:

Now, at 30 years old with four more albums under her belt, the politically outspoken Swift dropped by the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN where the ceremony was taking place and delivered an intimate, guitar-driven performance. Swift, clad in a sparkly turtleneck, sang her non-queer teenage love song without any bells and whistles, just her guitar and a harmonica. Watch Swift do what she does best - sing along with her guitar.

