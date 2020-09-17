For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Sep 2020 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Shekhar Ravjiani plays 'Never have I ever' on Instagram

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani, Indian music director, record producer, the actor posted on Instagram story checking out the Never have I ever filter from hughesp1.

His first story was Never have i ever- Swam naked, to which he sternly shook his head. Very sternly.

Next was "spied on my neighbors" to which he smiled and nodded.

Next up was "lied about my age" to which he gave a yes. Next up was "pretended to know a stranger" which he nodded and quickly felt shy about it.

The last of his dare was "looked through someone's phone without permission" to which he smiled and nodded.

His last Instagram story was his song "Tehas Nehas" from the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli being played on Jio Saavn.

Stay tuned for more updates on Radioandmusic.com

Tags
Shekhar Ravjiani Instagram Tehas Nehas Jio Saavn
Related news
News | 15 Sep 2020

Symphonic death metal pioneers GENUS ORDINIS DEI reveal "Hunt" music video and single

MUMBAI: Italian symphonic death metal pioneers Genus Ordinis Dei are back with a new single "Ritual/Hunt" which contains the first two songs/episodes of their metal music opera series and concept album, Glare of Deliverance.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Darshan Raval announces new music release on social media

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval on his Instagram live revealed information about his first ever album. Before  making  this big announcement he stirred a curiosity among the ones who were watching him.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys joins 'Dancing With The Stars'

MUMBAI: Backstreet Boys vocalist AJ McLean will participate in season 29 of Dancing With The Stars.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

Pooja Gaitonde, Prasad Gaitonde, and KSaya team up for or surreal piece of production called 'Ae Ri Sakhi'

MUMBAI: The young and dynamic duo of brother and sister well known Ghazal and Sufi Singer Pooja Gaitonde and Percussionist Prasad Gaitonde along with Ksaya teamed up for or a surreal piece of music called ‘Ae Ri Sakhi’.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2020

Alt-Metal band FENISIA announce new album 'The Spectator' out October 30, new music video & single

MUMBAI: Italian alternative metal band Fenisia will release their new full-length album entitled The Spectator on October 30, 2020 via Eclipse Records.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify stock falls after Amazon announced podcasts to its music streaming service

MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more

News
Spotify censure new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

News
Divo Music partners with Sony/ATV to expand Global Publishing Services in India

MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more

News
NTIA & NDML thrilled with High Court verdict on disputed business Interruption insurance policies

MUMBAI: Following this morning’s highly anticipated verdict the NTIA & NDML have released a sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dushyant Kapoor: Justin Bieber is my inspiration

MUMBAI: Dushyant Kapoor, an Indian Film Director, Producer, and Creator who also has his drift towards music spoke about his inspiration in a recent...read more

2
"It is a task to recreate a sad song into a romantic one", Puneet Dixit on creating Lakeerein 2.0

MUMBAI: We all remember the magic of the track Lakeerein which got fans on their toes and Puneet Dixit is back to captivate us with Lakeerein 2.0....read more

3
Cardi B to join Anitta on new single 'Me Gusta'

MUMBAI: Okurrr! After teasing fans all this week, Anitta finally revealed Cardi B will join her and Myke Towers on her new single "Me Gusta," which...read more

4
Stroll down memory lane of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love story

MUMBAI: For a warm and fuzzy stroll down memory lane, revisit Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love story below! Spark the Rumors Nick Jonas and...read more

5
Mukhtar Shah: Mukesh Mathur's voice inspired me, as it conveyed depth of emotion through melancholic lyrics

MUMBAI: Ahmedabad-based international artist-vocalist Mukhtar Shah who started singing at a young age and was inspired by Mukesh Mathur(one of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group