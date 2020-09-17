Shekhar Ravjiani plays 'Never have I ever' on Instagram

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani, Indian music director, record producer, the actor posted on Instagram story checking out the Never have I ever filter from hughesp1.
His first story was Never have i ever- Swam naked, to which he sternly shook his head. Very sternly.
Next was "spied on my neighbors" to which he smiled and nodded.
Next up was "lied about my age" to which he gave a yes. Next up was "pretended to know a stranger" which he nodded and quickly felt shy about it.
The last of his dare was "looked through someone's phone without permission" to which he smiled and nodded.
His last Instagram story was his song "Tehas Nehas" from the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli being played on Jio Saavn.
Stay tuned for more updates on Radioandmusic.com
MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more
MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more
MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more
MUMBAI: Following this morning’s highly anticipated verdict the NTIA & NDML have released a sread more
MUMBAI: Dushyant Kapoor, an Indian Film Director, Producer, and Creator who also has his drift towards music spoke about his inspiration in a recent...read more
MUMBAI: We all remember the magic of the track Lakeerein which got fans on their toes and Puneet Dixit is back to captivate us with Lakeerein 2.0....read more
MUMBAI: Okurrr! After teasing fans all this week, Anitta finally revealed Cardi B will join her and Myke Towers on her new single "Me Gusta," which...read more
MUMBAI: For a warm and fuzzy stroll down memory lane, revisit Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love story below! Spark the Rumors Nick Jonas and...read more
MUMBAI: Ahmedabad-based international artist-vocalist Mukhtar Shah who started singing at a young age and was inspired by Mukesh Mathur(one of the...read more