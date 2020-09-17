For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Sep 2020 11:36 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra's sweet homage to husband Nick Jonas will melt your heart

MUMBAI: What's that? It's the sound of an ultra-sweet birthday tribute from Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Jonas Brothers star rang in his 27th birthday with help from his wife, who took to social media to commemorate her beloved other half. The actress posted a montage on Instagram in dedication to the performer, which featured clips of Nick's candid moments along with sweet pictures and footage of the couple together.

"So grateful you were born," Priyanka wrote to him. "Happy birthday my love." Nick's older brother, Kevin Jonas, also showed his sibling love on his birthday. "Happy birthday @nickjonas I am so lucky for your friendship," he wrote to Nick on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you and here is to another trip around the sun!"

While it's unclear exactly what the couple has in store for the star's big day, the occasion marks a special time for the pair as their wedding anniversary in December is less than three months away.

Though their second year of marriage has been unexpected given the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn't been without some special moments, including adding another member to their family.

"Welcome to the family Panda!" Nick announced on Instagram in August. "Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we're already in love."

The couple also became an aunt and uncle again after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together in July. That same month, Nick made his love for Priyanka clear as he gushed about her on her 38th birthday.

"I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby," he wrote to her on Instagram. "You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another."

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas Sophie Turner Joe Jonas
Related news
News | 09 Sep 2020

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner spotted for the first time after becoming parents

MUMBAI: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted out and about for the first time after becoming parents. Despite the rising temperatures in Los Angeles, Calif., the newlyweds beat the heat on their afternoon stroll.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2020

Selena Gomez hints of not being ready to be in a relationship!

MUMBAI: Finding a boyfriend is not on Selena Gomez's priority list right now.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2020

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner broke up a day before the wedding day

MUMBAI: Hollywood’s power couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are regarded as one of the industry’s most sought-after pairs.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Smule unveils Original iGTV Show 'Smule Station' for India's jamming community

MUMBAI: India’s favourite social singing app, Smule is all set to create original content with a brand new iGTV show ‘Smule Station’.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2020

Priyanka, Nick welcome new member to their family

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have adopted a new dog, and are already in love with him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

News
Divo Music partners with Sony/ATV to expand Global Publishing Services in India

MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more

News
NTIA & NDML thrilled with High Court verdict on disputed business Interruption insurance policies

MUMBAI: Following this morning’s highly anticipated verdict the NTIA & NDML have released a sread more

Interviews
Read why Indian Music Industry expects 10% of radio players' gross ad revenue

MUMBAI: Blaise Fernandes, President & CEO, Indian Music Industry (IMI), is a media and enterread more

News
Artist Originals unveil 'Accelerator Program 'Amplify', empowering artists with unique streaming launchpad

MUMBAI: In a move to further democratize music distribution and promotion for independent artistread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alt-pop trio STIIR release new single 'COULD BE BETTER'

MUMBAI: North-London trio STIIR return with their new single ‘COULD BE BETTER’ having had to put a halt on creating during the pandemic due to their...read more

2
Priyanka Chopra's sweet homage to husband Nick Jonas will melt your heart

MUMBAI: What's that? It's the sound of an ultra-sweet birthday tribute from Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Jonas...read more

3
Brighton Music Conference switch to virtual only conference

MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK's foremost electronic music and networking event will still be going ahead on 1st and 2nd of October...read more

4
Ellie Goulding: It takes a lot of work to be a star

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding is a globally popular singer, who won two BRIT Awards and has been nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe awards in the past....read more

5
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean to discuss mental health, life in podcast

MUMBAI: Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his Dancing With The Stars partner Cheryl Burke will launch a new podcast where they will talk about...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group