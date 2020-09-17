"It is a task to recreate a sad song into a romantic one", Puneet Dixit on creating Lakeerein 2.0

MUMBAI: We all remember the magic of the track Lakeerein which got fans on their toes and Puneet Dixit is back to captivate us with Lakeerein 2.0. People still haven't gotten over Lakeerein and we wonder the kind of buzz Lakeerein 2.0 is going to create?
There is always a big responsibility while recreating a song that has already touched so many hearts. Though Lakeerein and Lakeerein 2.0 are poles apart as per the theme is concerned and we got in touch with Puneet Dixit as we too have loads of question just like everyone as to how he came up with the concept of Lakeerein 2.0 and the process of creating the song," Lakeerein 2.0 was the idea of the channel, producers, and creatives to which I wasn't ready because firstly, I didn't want to spoil my song.
Secondly, Lakeerein is a very sad song, the lyrics of the song talk about how the couple can't be together but Lakeerein 2.0 is a very romantic song and there is nothing common in these two songs as one is sad and the another one is romantic. It is a task to recreate a sad song into a romantic one and I was not in favor of doing this song but somehow channel approached me that they want to take this song only forward with the story of Guddan and her character.
After 20 years Kanika's daughter is coming back and the old feel will be consistent with the song. Then I thought about it and made a new song and added Lakeerein to it so the lyrics changed from "Mere haathon me na teri lakeerein" to "Mere haathon me hai teri lakeerein" , so the composition of the punch line is the same but the song is completely new. Lakeerein 2.0 is a different romantic song and you'll see how a sad song can be recreated into a romantic one. Lakeerein 2.0 was the idea of the channel but adding the 2.0 was my suggestion".
MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more
MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more
MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more
MUMBAI: Following this morning’s highly anticipated verdict the NTIA & NDML have released a sread more
MUMBAI: Dushyant Kapoor, an Indian Film Director, Producer, and Creator who also has his drift towards music spoke about his inspiration in a recent...read more
MUMBAI: Okurrr! After teasing fans all this week, Anitta finally revealed Cardi B will join her and Myke Towers on her new single "Me Gusta," which...read more
MUMBAI: For a warm and fuzzy stroll down memory lane, revisit Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love story below! Spark the Rumors Nick Jonas and...read more
MUMBAI: Ahmedabad-based international artist-vocalist Mukhtar Shah who started singing at a young age and was inspired by Mukesh Mathur(one of the...read more
MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated funk-jazz-soul-hip-hop-psychedelic-jam-experimental titans Lettuce have issued the eye-catching official video for the...read more