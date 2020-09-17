Cardi B to join Anitta on new single 'Me Gusta'

MUMBAI: Okurrr! After teasing fans all this week, Anitta finally revealed Cardi B will join her and Myke Towers on her new single "Me Gusta," which will be out Friday (Sept. 18).

On her Instagram announcement posted Monday (Sept. 14), the Brazilian singer showed Cardi's image slowly appearing on the song's unofficial cover art, but the "WAP" rapper had another creative idea. She posted a regal reenactment of her "WAP" music video today (Sept. 16) that uplifts women -- quite literally.

Anitta also posted a voice tweet of "the boss" Tuesday (Sept. 15) announcing herself as the special guest and exclaiming how much she loves the upcoming record. "I really love this song.... I don't get on a song the same day I hear it. Like, I gotta listen to it a couple of times. But as soon as I heard the song, at the end of the night, while I was going to sleep, I kept repeating the hook in my head," Cardi said. "You guys know how I love Spanish music, you guys know how I love Brazilian funk, and I'm just really excited."

Check out Anitta and Cardi's colorful "Me Gusta" announcements below.

Cleansed (Plain TEXT Version):