News |  17 Sep 2020 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Black Coffee and Celeste link up on new single 'Ready For You'

MUMBAI: International superstar DJ Black Coffee has joined forces with exciting young UK singer-songwriter Celeste on new single ‘Ready For You’, out 17th September.

A warm, shimmering electronic pop track, ‘Ready For You’ combines Celeste’s angelic vocals with a poignant, jazz-inflicted production that gently unfolds across its duration. Steeped in emotion, it’s a track with love at its heart.

Watch here:

It follows April’s ‘SBCNCSLY’, Black Coffee’s first single of the new decade in collaboration with chart-topping singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio. Both are set to feature on the South African artist’s forthcoming album, with further collaborations including N*E*R*D and The Neptunes star Pharrell Williams and three-time Grammy winner Diplo also confirmed for the project.

Establishing himself as one of the biggest stars of the global electronic music scene, Black Coffee’s diverse production style has gained him recognition across the world. Black Coffee’s penchant for production and vast musical knowledge jump-started the South African DJ scene and brought his cultural perspective to clubs and festivals around the globe. After releasing his multi-award winning album Pieces Of Me, his profile continued to grow as he found himself collaborating with the likes of Drake, Usher, Alicia Keys, and David Guetta. Over the years, Black Coffee has also asserted himself as a proud philanthropist and businessman, recently sharing his Africa Is Not A Jungle initiative on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Born in LA and raised in Brighton, Celeste is one of the UK’s most exciting new artists, widely lauded for her spellbinding voice and poignant songwriting. This year has seen the singer songwriter scoop the prestigious double, winning both the BBC Sound of 2020 – an annual BBC poll of music critics - and the BRIT Awards Rising Star. Known for her entrancing live performances, Celeste has supported the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae and Neneh Cherry on tour and attracted praise from the likes of Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Jorja Smith and FINNEAS, who declared, “Celeste is gonna go down as one of the greats.” NME described Celeste as, “A once-in-a-generation talent ... the finest British soul singer to emerge in years”.

Continuing to showcase his versatility and natural talents as a producer, ‘Ready For You’ showcases another side of Black Coffee.

Black Coffee Celeste Ready For You Singer
