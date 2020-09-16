Westway LAB goes hybrid for 2020 edition

MUMBAI: The world has changed, but Westway LAB 2020 has adapted and after postponing their event in April, a hybrid configuration of physical participation along with digital access to its concerts and conferencing will now take from 14th to 17th October.

Westway LAB will kick off their 7th edition by celebrating the legacy of the first 6 years of co-creation and artist residencies on the Wednesday evening with a live-streamed soirée of amazing music created in Guimarães, by previous artists-in-residence.

The concert programme will be reduced to 9 face-to-face shows by national artists taking place in the CCVF Large Auditorium, as well as other performances by international and national artists (including ETEP and INES shows) being showcased via streaming. The PRO Conferences will also be streamed online via a Digital Conference Platform, in partnership with AMAEI, the Portuguese Independent Music Trade Association.

The Pro conference will feature keynotes from Rock in Rio's Roberta Medina, Rock in Rio's Executive VP, as well as Paradigm's Rob Challice interviewed by Allan McGowan. The conference's 30 sessions are organized in four conference tracks this year: Westway PRO, INES Sessions - Innovation Network of European Showcases, WHY Portugal Event, which is focused on exporting Portuguese new music, and the new Digital Music Days conference, which AMAEI started last year.

There will also be streamed shows on the digital platform from the following artists; Julian Zyklus (It) Etep, Hickeys (Es) Etep, Aka Neomi (Si) Ines, Misia Furtak (Pl) Ines, Lily Arbor (Se) Ines, Carnival Youth (Lv), Jack Found (Uk), Samuel Coelho (Pt), Anibal Zola (Pt), André Júlio, Turquesa (Pt), Yosune (Pt).

Further digital surprises are also planned, to show Guimarães, from Westway LAB to the world. More info to be announced.

"The demonstration of talent and the sharing of knowledge therefore inevitably follow in this new context, where meetings will take place in the territorial and virtual space, a combination of forms that are here to stay. Because musical creation can't wait!" Rui Torrinha