For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Sep 2020 12:02 |  By RnMTeam

Sunny Kaushal, Neha Kakkar to co-star in Bhushan Kumar's 'Taaron Ke Sheher'

MUMBAI: Sunny Kaushal is all set to make his music video debut with Neha Kakkar in Bhushan Kumar's Taaron Ke Sheher. In 2019, Bhushan Kumar and Vicky Kaushal teamed up for the chartbuster Pachtaoge that stands tall with around 450 million views on YouTube. Just a year later, the T-Series head has signed Sunny Kaushal for his next music video. The single, titled Taaron Ke Sheher will have Sunny, who debuts in the world of music videos, opposite the vivacious and talented Neha Kakkar.
When you speak of music artists, Neha Kakkar has many blockbuster tracks to her credit and is one of the trending artist on YouTube, streaming sites and social media. But with Taaron Ke Sheher, the audience will witness a different side of Neha, on the other hand Sunny will don a never-seen-before rugged look, with long hair. The duo romantically paired opposite each other will definitely surprise the audiences with their chemistry.

It's the first time lyricist Jaani has given the music and composed this intense romantic track sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal. Taaron Ke Sheher, an intense romantic number, was shot over three days last week in Delhi, following all COVID-19 safety guidelines. Arvindr Khera shot the beautiful number featuring the new pair, with a limited crew.

An excited Sunny shares, "When Bhushan Sir called me for the song I was really excited to be associated with T-Series but after listening to it I got on board immediately, without a second thought. Neha and Jubin have sung the song so well that you can't help but feel it completely. And I've always been a fan of Jaani so I am really kicked about being a part of the song." He added, "This is the first thing I shot for after the lockdown and it was so much fun to be back on set and with such amazing people. Neha is an amazing performer and Arvindr Khera is a fabulous director. I couldn't have asked for a better music video debut."

Neha Kakkar, who reunites with Jaani yet another time is all smiles, "It's an amazing composition by Jaani, one would hear after a long time. Bhushan Sir's vision on this track is something to look forward to. I am super excited to feature with Sunny and give the audience this intense romantic track in mine and Jubin's vocals. Arvindr Khera, our director, has done a great job with the video."

Bhushan Kumar says, "Sunny and Neha make for a refreshing pair and their chemistry elevates the romantic ballad to a new level altogether. Sunny is a thorough professional and a perfect fit for the part. Jaani, Neha, and Jubin are some of the best talents in the business today and what they have created together is another gem. I hope the viewers enjoy the music video." The song will be out on September 18.

Tags
Neha Kakar Bhushan Kumar Jubin Nautiyal
Related news
News | 12 Sep 2020

"Dil Chahte Ho" by Jubin Nautiyal,Payal Dev crosses over 40 plus million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev 'Dil Chahte Ho' crossed over 40 plus million views on YouTube after its premiere on 27th August. Watch here:

read more
News | 10 Sep 2020

T-Series's next sung by Sachet Tandon 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' ft Salman Yusuff Khan, Zaara Yesmin is out now

MUMBAI: Known to deliver the biggest and most popular love songs of all time, T-Series with singer Sachet Tandon release their next single together.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2020

Bhushan Kumar's 'Nach Meri Rani' to feature Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa for the very first time!

MUMBAI: After doing solo projects for Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the gorgeous Nora Fatehi and the incredibly talented Guru Randhawa have teamed up for the producer’s music video for the first time ever.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2020

Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's "Dil Chahte Ho" crosses over 25+ million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev which was released on 27th August 2020 has now surspaased over 25 Million views on youtube after its premiere on youtube Watch here:

read more
News | 29 Aug 2020

Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's 'Dil Chahte Ho' trends at #1

Mumbai: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev is currently trending in #1. It has crossed over 10 plus million views in just 24 hours after its premiere on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Read why Indian Music Industry expects 10% of radio players' gross ad revenue

MUMBAI: Blaise Fernandes, President & CEO, Indian Music Industry (IMI), is a media and enterread more

News
Artist Originals unveil 'Accelerator Program 'Amplify', empowering artists with unique streaming launchpad

MUMBAI: In a move to further democratize music distribution and promotion for independent artistread more

News
Facebook clarifies what October guidelines mean for artists

MUMBAI: World’s Biggest Social media company, Facebook has clarified what an update to terms comiread more

News
ZEE launches its Marathi music channel- ZEE VAJWA

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced its entry into the regional muread more

News
TikTok story on Bisbo goes viral, receives 18k hits in a day

MUMBAI: No story has impacted India's 15-second dreams deeper than the recent ban on TikTok,read more

top# 5 articles

1
COVID-19: Welsh music venues warn many could never reopen

MUMBAI: Safety kit and reduced capacities due to social distancing would cost more than £10m a year, a report has said. Sam Dabb, of the Music Venue...read more

2
Pendulum announce first new music since UK #1 album 'Immersion'

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over... Pendulum, one of the most iconic electronic acts of all time are now ready to reveal their first brand new music...read more

3
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Baldwin celebrate second wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: After years of being friends and a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, supermodel Hailey Baldwin and singer Justin Bieber got...read more

4
Music director Rochak Kohli features this week on MTV Beats Sessions From Home

MUMBAI: Popular music director Rochak Kohli features this week on MTV Beats Sessions From Home. Debuting as a composer with Pani Da Rang (Vicky Donor...read more

5
Check out Taylor Swift's adorable gift to Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy

MUMBAI: The days of Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's feud remain long over. Last night, new mother Perry shared the very personal baby gift that her now...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group