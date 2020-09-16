For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Sep 2020 16:14 |  By RnMTeam

Speed Records release 'Allah Khair Kare', ft Himanshi Khurana an emotional track that is sure to shock you at the climax!

MUMBAI: You have to wait till the end of the song Allah Khair Kare, as the track will take you aback with its emotional plot.

Released under Speed Records, the song features Saajz and Himanhi Khurana who have given a beautiful message to the audience on how ‘respect comes first in a relationship’. Written by Mravi, Allah Khair Kare is sure to ride you through an emotional, heartbreaking journey of a couple and showcases how the male lead treats Himanshi Khurana in the song.

Watch here:

“Allah Khair Kare” latest Punjabi song was sung by Saajz featuring Himanshi Khurana, lyrics was written by Mravi and it was directed by Sandeep Sharma

“Allah Khair Kare” has surpassed over 1+ million views on Yputube in 24 hours after its premiere

Before the release of this song, Himanshi Khurana revealed that she is going through the pain of PCOS these days and her condition is bad. According to a report, due to PCOS, the condition of Himanshi Khurana has worsened.

Khurana was last seen in the song 'Afsos Karog'e and for this song she was trolled for her weight. After being trolled in this song, the actress told about her suffering from PCOS through a post.

