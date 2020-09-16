Sachet Tandon reveals an interesting thing he tried during lockdown!

MUMBAI: Popular musician Sachet Tandon has revealed what different he has done during this lockdown phase.
“Lockdown has been a good time for all the creative people to bring out something new and involve, that’s what we did. Created a lot of melodies and worked on songs,” said the singer.
While the most interesting thing Sachet did was to learn cook ‘Khichdi’, as he really loves it and he tried cooking it.
Meanwhile Sachet Tandon has come out with another and beautiful love song “Kandhe Ka Woh Til” composed by Manan Bhardwaj and lyrics penned down by Kummar.
Watch here:
“Kandhe Ka Who Til is a proper romantic song and it talks about two people getting along with each other and falling in love eventually,” said Sachet Tandon.
“Kandhe Ka Woh Til” has surpassed 16 plus million views after its premiere on the T-series YouTube page.
“I have started my production work for films. My next collaboration is with Shahid Kapoor. I have many more films one with Prabhas, Parampara and I’m and really busy in making composition and songs,” added Sachet when asked about his future projects.
Lastly Sachet revealed his goal as a musician.
He mentioned he wants to heal the country, through his music and bring in a different styles of music.
Tandon also wishes to win a Grammy.
