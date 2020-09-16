For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Sep 2020 18:29 |  By Star Khangrah

Sachet Tandon reveals an interesting thing he tried during lockdown!

MUMBAI: Popular musician Sachet Tandon has revealed what different he has done during this lockdown phase.

“Lockdown has been a good time for all the creative people to bring out something new and involve, that’s what we did. Created a lot of melodies and worked on songs,” said the singer.

While the most interesting thing Sachet did was to learn cook ‘Khichdi’, as he really loves it and he tried cooking it.

Meanwhile Sachet Tandon has come out with another and beautiful love song “Kandhe Ka Woh Til” composed by Manan Bhardwaj and lyrics penned down by Kummar.

Watch here:

“Kandhe Ka Who Til is a proper romantic song and it talks about two people getting along with each other and falling in love eventually,” said Sachet Tandon.

“Kandhe Ka Woh Til” has surpassed 16 plus million views after its premiere on the T-series YouTube page.

“I have started my production work for films. My next collaboration is with Shahid Kapoor. I have many more films one with Prabhas, Parampara and I’m and really busy in making composition and songs,” added Sachet when asked about his future projects.

Lastly Sachet revealed his goal as a musician.

He mentioned he wants to heal the country, through his music and bring in a different styles of music.

Tandon also wishes to win a Grammy.

Tags
Sachet Tandon Kandhe Ka Woh Til Grammy Award Manan Bhardwaj Parampara
Related news
News | 10 Sep 2020

MTV Beats Sessions From Home featured Sachet Tandon

MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon featured on MTV Beats Sessions From Home this week for his new song “Kandhe Ka Woh Til”.

read more
News | 10 Sep 2020

T-Series's next sung by Sachet Tandon 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' ft Salman Yusuff Khan, Zaara Yesmin is out now

MUMBAI: Known to deliver the biggest and most popular love songs of all time, T-Series with singer Sachet Tandon release their next single together.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2020

'Bekhayali' singer Sachet Tandon's new song has elements of contemporary dance

MUMBAI: Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon is all set to come up with new song, titled “Kandhe ka woh til”. The upcoming romantic track has elements of contemporary dance. Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan will be seen shaking leg with Zaara Yesmin.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2020

Sachet Tandon announces change of song 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' release date on social media

MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon coming up with new song “Kandhe Ka Woh Til” featuring music video queen and actress Zaara Yesmin featuring Dance India Dance Fame Salman Yusuff Khan.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2020

'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' Sachet Tandon to release soon!

MUMBAI: Sachet Tandon presents first look of his song to make it yours “Kandhe Ka Woh Til” releasing on 7th September 2020.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

News
Divo Music partners with Sony/ATV to expand Global Publishing Services in India

MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more

News
NTIA & NDML thrilled with High Court verdict on disputed business Interruption insurance policies

MUMBAI: Following this morning’s highly anticipated verdict the NTIA & NDML have released a sread more

Interviews
Read why Indian Music Industry expects 10% of radio players' gross ad revenue

MUMBAI: Blaise Fernandes, President & CEO, Indian Music Industry (IMI), is a media and enterread more

News
Artist Originals unveil 'Accelerator Program 'Amplify', empowering artists with unique streaming launchpad

MUMBAI: In a move to further democratize music distribution and promotion for independent artistread more

top# 5 articles

1
Not releasing new music until contract ends says Kanye West

MUMBAI: US rapper Kanye West says he has no plans to make any more music, at least until he is freed from his current contracts. “I’m not gonna...read more

2
Madonna to direct, co-write biopic about her 'incredibly journey'

MUMBAI: A biopic about Madonna has found a uniquely qualified director: Madonna, herself. Universal Pictures announced on Tuesday that the studio is...read more

3
DJ Khaled anounced as new music creator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled to work with ESPN to choose tracks that reflect the energy and intensity of Monday Night Football. It’s also a great way for him to...read more

4
Singer Arpita Chakraborty dedicates 'Josh-e-Jahan' to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: “Paisa Ye Paisa” and “Makhmali” fame Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty releases a new song “Josh-e-Jahan” dedicated to Late Actor Sushant...read more

5
After three years of marriage Cardi B files for divorce with Offset

MUMBAI: Cardi B is putting an end to her marriage. The Grammy winner filed for dissolution of her marriage to Offset in Fulton County, Ga. on Sept....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group