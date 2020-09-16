For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Not releasing new music until contract ends says Kanye West

MUMBAI: US rapper Kanye West says he has no plans to make any more music, at least until he is freed from his current contracts.

“I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern-day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.” Calling the music industry ‘modern-day slave ships’ the musician , says the singer

Kanye West stressed the importance for singers and artists to have ownership of their masters. Calling all fellow artists and talents to expose record labels and emphasise on the need to make contracts ‘transparent’, he said, “Contracts in all industries need to be simplified now. Complicated contracts are how businesses, music companies and sports take advantage of talent. We will expose these contracts and make them transparent now to support new talent, startups and amend all old contracts.” In a series of tweets

Citing that in the streaming world "master ownership is everything" he said, "that is the bulk of the income in COVID artist need our masters it’s more important than ever before."While stating that his children are going to own his masters, he said, “I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own...”

In his many tweets, he continued his feud with the record labels and shared a video of a wall he is constructing around his property while stating 'slavery is a choice'.

Calling for unity in this fight to get ownership of their masters, he said, “No more killing each other. No more threatening to take each other's girls and wives let's show the world how great we truly are. We are God's chosen people.”

Check all the tweets here:

According to sources, tweets and reports on various international portals, neither of the record companies responded to West's tweets, which prompted him to share screen grabs of the text messages he sent out to a person, believed to be a lawyer.

In the text conversation, the individual replied to the rapper saying, 'Meaning that we can argue that Universal and Sony have not supported you fully. And that as a result, they have breached. This is the lawsuit/termination nuclear option.”The conversation continued with the individual pointing out that if they were to take that route, “we would litigate and ask for your masters as part of a settlement. This is a high risk but high reward strategy.”

Kanye West and the individual also referred to Taylor Swift’s controversy with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her master to her first 6 record albums. According to source, a $300 million deal was struck. Kanye also expressed no inclination towards a joint venture with the labels or to pursue any other such alternatives.

