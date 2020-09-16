MUMBAI: Popular music director Rochak Kohli features this week on MTV Beats Sessions From Home.

Debuting as a composer with Pani Da Rang (Vicky Donor) in 2012, Rochak has been delivering some of the greatest tunes to sing along.

Recently, Rochak has independently released Mausama, which is composed and sung by Rochak while the lyrics are written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma. In the episode, Rochak talks about composing the song and how it was made.

Rochak will also be performing on popular songs Tera Yaar Hoon main, Dil Na Jaaneya, and Mausama- his brand-new single.

The episode premieres on MTV Beats at 12 PM, Thursday, 17th September only on MTV Beats.