GhazalsrRe-imagined: Sadu's new single based on legendary Faraz's words aims to contemporize the poetic genre

MUMBAI: One of the voices from the popular 90s band Aryans, is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. Vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder member of the famous erstwhile pop act, Sadu is determined to carry forward the legacy of hummable melodies, such as Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko and Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya.
He came back to the scene in all his might after a short gap with his solo single titled Mausam in December 2019. The track received lakhs of hits across streaming platforms and was recorded with live instruments and no programming whatsoever, in contrast to the trend of the recording spractices prevalent nowadays. Sadu seeks to bring back the era of “good music with simple melodies and nice lyrics.”
His first single of 2020 titled Hor Kinne Suboot Lyawaan, was released in the month of February. Hor Kinne Suboot Lyawaan is an ode to lasting love, with timeless lyrics, set to contemporary beats in a soft electronic arrangement.
The man whose signature for decades has been love songs, released a scathing piece of poetry summing up the apathy of human beings towards nature and its resources, in June 2020 as the world grappled with the Covid-19 outbreak. Titled Us Chaon Ko Tarsoge Tum, the poetic rendition was born out of the artist’s mixed feelings on the current state of the planet.
During the same time, Sadu also took to performing live on social media platforms to do his bit towards keeping people’s morale high. From his old and new songs to ghazals and classic hits Sadu covered a wide spectrum during the time. His ghazal renditions were met with a rather warm response not just from music fans in India, but also Pakistan, Bangladesh and other far corners of the world. Owing to the response he received and his sentiment towards the lack of awareness and exposure to genre of ghazals that today, Sadu then set his mind towards making the beautiful legacy of ghazals more accessible to the large number of underexposed audiences.
His next single is a pop-style ghazal titled Aankh Se Door Na Ho , a 2020 take on the famous ghazal penned by one of the most prominent of Pakistani poets - Ahmad Faraz. In Sadu’s words, it’s his humble attempt to contemporize ghazals, with sounds and production tech palatable for the contemporary audience, all the while maintaining the sanctity of the genre that’s a part of the Indian heritage and culture.
