DJ Khaled anounced as new music creator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled to work with ESPN to choose tracks that reflect the energy and intensity of Monday Night Football. It’s also a great way for him to expand his brand and also promote artists that he is affiliated with.

An the exciting news, DJ Khaled has just been announced as the music curator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN says . “We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with DJ Khaled to curate music for Monday Night Football throughout the season ”

The league in a statement said ,”Music is one of the greatest tools we have to connect with fans, and the NFL on ESPN brand is a place to work with some of the best DJs and producers in the industry,”

“This curatorial role really resonated with audiences when we first introduced it with Diplo last year, and this year, we’re tapping into DJ Khaled’s talent and influence at the intersection of sports and music to provide this season’s soundtrack.”

The Progress Report tweets congratulating DJ Khaled

See here:

In August 2019 Jay-Z made “Social Justice and entertainment” partnership with the NFL to advise on the selection of artists for major NFL performances like the Super Bowl. A major component of the partnership is to nurture and strengthen community through football and music, including through the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative. DJ Khaled has a close business and personal relationship with Jigga in addition to being a huge global celebrity in the music game.