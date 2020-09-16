For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Sep 2020 16:00

David Guetta, Sia deliver message of love, hope in new track

MUMBAI: French DJ David Guetta and singer Sia have unveiled a new single that gives out the message of love and hope.

"During this time of isolation, I've been incredibly inspired to release music that has uplifting energy," said Guetta.

"I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good' music," added the artiste, known for songs such as "When love takes over" and "Titanium".

Talking about his new song, "Let's love", he shared: " 'Let's love' is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and, once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals."

Fans are already in love with the number. One tweeted: "@davidguetta and @Sia, please, make more musics together, you are so inspiring ! This new synthwave music is so refreshing (and we need it, because we live sads moments) ! Message to Covid-19 : we'll get through it all together."

Another wrote: "So take my hand, don't be afraid, this too shall pass - We'll get through it all together. Name any better thing to heal the world than to put out a song that reaches everyone. Empowering. Inspirational. Uplifting. Everyone needs it right now. #LetsLove."

The single follows the duo's global hits "Titanium", "Flames" and "She wolf (Falling to pieces)".

Earlier this year, Guetta raised over $1.5 million for Covid-19 relief with his ‘United At Home' charity livestream events in Miami in April and New York in May.

(Source: IANS)

