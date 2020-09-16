For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Sep 2020 11:57

Chris Young notches 8 new R.I.A.A. certifications totaling over 7 million consumption units

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer and RCA Nashville recording artist Chris Young has accumulated some serious heavy metal from the R.I.A.A. in the last month – 8 total certifications, to be exact— signifying over 7 Million consumption units across several projects. These new certifications include:

SINGLE: “Tomorrow” – 2x Platinum

ALBUM: I’m Comin’ Over – Platinum

SINGLE: “Lonely Eyes” – Platinum

SINGLE “Voices” – Platinum

SINGLE “Drowning” – Gold

SINGLE “Raised On Country” – Gold

SINGLE “Hangin’ On” – Gold

SINGLE “I Can Take It From There” – Gold

To celebrate this massive accomplishment, Chris was surprised yesterday by members of his touring, management, business management and label team, along with the news that he’s amassed over 3.5 Billion career streams. In total, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter has earned 21 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certifications to date.

“Today was absolutely a surprise with all of the plaques,” shared Chris. “Recording stuff for charity, celebrating the past, and talking about the future... I couldn’t ask for a better day.”

See here:

Speaking of the future, Chris has an exciting new up tempo collaboration releasing soon to country radio and streaming services. Stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks!

