BTS', BLACKPINK make it to top 10 of Billboard's New Global 200 Charts

MUMBAI: K-Pop bands BTS and Blackpink are hitting the global charts and how! The musical teams have now achieved a new feat by making it to the top 10 of Billboard Global 200 chart. Billboard and MRC collectively made this announcement of unveiling the two authoritative charts ranking the top songs globally. Based on worldwide streams and download sales of the song, the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl US, will be announcing it every week.

On September 14, 2020, Billboard Global 200 announced its first list and it includes BTS' latest single 'Dynamite' making it to the second number just below Cardi B's 'WAP'. 'Dynamite' has been ranked second with 83.4 million streams and 36,000 sold as per Billboard website.

Watch here:

On the other hand, in the inaugural Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, BTS' 'Dynamite' again gets the second rank with 70.9 million streams, 15,000 sold after Maluma's 'Hawái' bags the numero uno position.

Talking about Blackpink, it's latest song 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez has made it to the eighth position in Billboard Global 200. Whereas in Billboard Global Excl US chart it has been ranked in the sixth position of the top 10 list.

Watch here:

In a statement, Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard senior VP, Charts & Data Development, spoke at length about introducing two new musical charts. He stated, "Billboard and MRC Data are proud to present charts that are reflective of a world view and we are committed to the continued expansion of territories and digital service providers contributing to the global charts to further expand that reach."