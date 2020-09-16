For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Sep 2020 16:20

Alt-pop trio STIIR release new single 'COULD BE BETTER'

MUMBAI: North-London trio STIIR return with their new single ‘COULD BE BETTER’ having had to put a halt on creating during the pandemic due to their inability to collaborate in person. Now back on track and feeling more inspired than ever, Ruben, Benny, and Prem’s new single is a relaxed and sophisticated pop-oriented song with playful songwriting at its centre.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5pS6b9WqS3Hqgwv36WmWX1?si=UMIzsLI1RSm_yETyedCw4g

Drawing inspiration from all corners, the band have been influenced by the likes of Tame Impala, The Beach Boys as well as Stevie Wonder. Their unique blend of alt-pop involves addictive melodies, cosmic indie and heart-rending lyricism. Their set values are demonstrated through the honest bond they have created and this pours out into their music.

In a short period of time, they have received stamps of approval from the likes of Annie Mac, Jack Saunders, DIY, COLORS, Mahogany, Clash, Complex and continue to win over fans on a daily basis. Now back in the studio, the threesome have a vault of unreleased music ready to go.

