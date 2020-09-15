Ujjwal Kashyap: 'Sang Rahiyo's' empowering message is to hold on to each other while in a long-distance relationship

MUMBAI: Multilingual Ujjwal Kashyap and Jasleen Royal have worked on several Bollywood songs and musical projects in the past and now are all set to release their next song romantic number “Sang Rahiyo” featuring Kashyap as a leading male voice.
Boasting a success streak of songs together like “Nachde Ni Saare” (Baar Baar Dekho), “Peh Gaya khalara” (Fukrey Returns), “Oye Hitchki” (Hitchki), “Paytm karo” (ad), “Whenever we teamed up, we delivered great musical entertainment. That is when the idea transpired to collaborate and come up with a love song”. “Sang Rahiyo's” empowering message is to hold on to each other while in a long-distance relationship and not letting go," said Ujjwal Kashyap.
During lockdown there are no privileges of a studio, some adapted the new normal and started operating from their own nest, connected via zoom calls/google meet and HD audio input and output with other musicians sitting at their setup. He is grateful that he has done plenty of other projects which are lined up for release.
Kashyap’s songs consist more about embracing life. His motive is to inspire people and entertain them with ageless music. “I believe in keeping acoustics intact on string instruments such as Guitar, Mandolin, Guitalele, and other ethnic instruments”.
The songwriter delves into his life at home during lockdown by spending quality time with his family. He has also been working on singles, ideation, jamming, writing new songs. While doing this, he came up with an idea for inspiring others during these hardship times where people miss traveling and hence, he wrote “Kinaare”, a self-composed track sung by him.
After completing the song, Kashyap got in touch with a lot of people for the visuals but got disappointed. “Therefore, I started collecting all my travel videos and following my vision, using my basic editing skills I came out with the video for ‘Kinaare’ and it really got appreciated," added Kashyap.
Meanwhile, he has been working on some projects for a few upcoming Bollywood movies, ads, singles and collaborations. He was able to pull off a few major jingles at home setup only which includes zomato, kirti sanon’s pro ease pads and few more.
