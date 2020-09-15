Sunburn launches trendy Face Masks to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

MUMBAI - Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia's biggest electronic dance music festival, launched a brand new range of trendy Face Masks and merchandise to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as also liven up the mood for Gen Next who have been confined to their homes and Social Distancing protocols since the Lockdown.

As the Covid-19 war waged on relentlessly for 6 months around the world, one of the most in-demand items viz. face masks changed from the disposable dull grey or green surgical masks to reusable fashion statements. Face masks evolved rapidly to become the must-have accessory of 2020 to complete ones outdoor look to match every occasion, be it formals, loungewear, traditional

kurtas or even wedding attire.

Sunburn being a global aspirational youth-centric brand that has prided itself on innovations and breaking the mould time and again, saw a fantastic opportunity to design and launch a range of trendy merchandize that would offer the dual benefit of safeguarding citizens from the airborne virus as also portray a unique style statement that was chic, vibrant and inimitable

for its community of fans.

Sunburn launched a stylish range of 6 Face Masks sporting the popular Sunburn logo in a wide range of colours and designs which became an instant hit with Gen Next. Keeping with WHO protocols, the smart Sunburn face masks contain three layers of filtration. The inner layer which is gentle on the skin is 100% Polyester, Dry Fit with Anti Bacterial Treatment; the 30 GSM

spun bonded, non woven middle layer offers Anti-Bacterial Droplet protection; and the 150 GSM non absorbent 100% polyester outer layer provides Anti-static protection from coarser dust and pollution particles in the outdoor environment. The masks are washable, reusable and environment friendly. The bright happy prints on the masks are reminiscent of the bright sunny days when Sunburn fans enjoyed the freedom of the sun, sea and sandy beaches of Goa at the popular Sunburn Festival. The face masks come in packs of 3 which retail at Rs. 429/-, while a pack of 6 face masks retail at Rs. 799/-.

To complement the chic 2020 new age post pandemic look, Sunburn also unveiled an array of stylish T-shirts and Caps ranging from 499/- onwards, and a delightful assortment of Hoodies to suit every mood starting from Rs. 599/- onwards. The vibrant colours and cuts sporting the Sunburn 'Live, Love, Dance' philosophy reinforced Sunburn's conviction that a global pandemic should not get in the way of Gen Next's sense of fun, freedom and style.

The all new range of Sunburn face masks and Merchandise is available exclusively at: https://fanhood.bookmyshow.com/collections/sunburn