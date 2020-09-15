For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Sep 2020 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

New music included in Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers

MUMBAI: Even without a nomination, Jennifer Lopez performances in Hustlers many way fell it was Oscar worthy.Now J-Lo is back and we have the first look, and listen, at her next movie, Marry Me, which will see the singer and actress put both those major skills on display, as in addition to playing the lead opposite Owen Wilson, Lopez has apparently recorded several new songs alongside Maluma, who will also co-star in the movie.

Marry Me a new tease of both the movie and the music has been released on social media, an date as well official release. It's set for, February 12, Valentine's Day weekend 2021.

Check here:

The clip really doesn't give us much of the movie beyond confirming its existence. But,what you really want is a taste of new J-Lo music, there's a bit more there. Expect to see at least one or two songs released ahead of the film as part of the promotion.

For the new movie to be released Jennifer Lopez and Latin Grammy winner Maluma have recorded a collection of new music for it because in the film the pair will play a musical power couple. The song heard in the clip above, "Marry Me," actually has a role in the new film as the new hit song by the duo, who are on the verge of getting married themselves in what is sure to be the PR event of the year. However, things will change when the couple's relationship is shown to be less than perfect, which will result in Lopez's character Kat, making a connection with a divorced high school math teacher, played by Own Wilson.

Certainly we have seen rom-com pairings where one half of the pair is some sort of celebrity and the other is "normal," what sets Marry Me apart, at least when it comes to the plot itself, is that, rather than simply being a story about whether these two can fall in love, make a relationship work, and then get married, the relationship will begin with an impulsive marriage, and then the two will need to deal with the ramifications of that decision. It's at least an interesting twist

We get the vibe to see at least one strong romantic offering in theaters on Valentine's Day weekend and Marry Me is staking out that claim. We can exactly say what a lot of people are going to be looking for February,it seems far enough away that it would feel like it's a safe bet for a theatrical release. Of course, with a movie like Wonder Woman 1984 that was planning to open in October getting pushed back into December, it's anybody's guess at this point what the theatrical situation is going to be in February.

Marry Me was directed by Kat Coiro , written by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill. Marry Me movie is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby

Tags
Marry Me Jennifer Lopez Maluma Kat Coiro
Related news
News | 14 Sep 2020

Watch James Charles collab with neighbor Selena Gomez, Karol G, Cardi B!

MUMBAI: The youtuber, influencer and makeup artist, James Charles, wanted to try new makeup products and, for this, he has had the collaboration of some of his favorite celebrities.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show was nominated at Emmy’s

MUMBAI: Five months after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history as the first two Latinas to lead a Super Bowl halftime show, their performance has scored major praise.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2020

Jennifer Lopez shows off her fit figure in birthday selfie

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez used Instagram to show off her fit figure after celebrating her 51st birthday.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2020

Jennifer Lopez teases new music with Maluma

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has dropped hints about collaborating with singer Maluma on a new song.

read more
News | 25 May 2020

Jennifer Lopez not thinking yet about going back on sets

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is thinking about safety first, instead of going back to working on sets. The Hollywood star says a lot of people are contemplating ways to go back to work safely after the pandemic, but she has no clue how that would play out.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Read why Indian Music Industry expects 10% of radio players' gross ad revenue

MUMBAI: Blaise Fernandes, President & CEO, Indian Music Industry (IMI), is a media and enterread more

News
Artist Originals unveil 'Accelerator Program 'Amplify', empowering artists with unique streaming launchpad

MUMBAI: In a move to further democratize music distribution and promotion for independent artistread more

News
Facebook clarifies what October guidelines mean for artists

MUMBAI: World’s Biggest Social media company, Facebook has clarified what an update to terms comiread more

News
ZEE launches its Marathi music channel- ZEE VAJWA

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced its entry into the regional muread more

News
TikTok story on Bisbo goes viral, receives 18k hits in a day

MUMBAI: No story has impacted India's 15-second dreams deeper than the recent ban on TikTok,read more

top# 5 articles

1
After seven years Taylor Swift to perform at ACM Awards 2020

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is making us feel like we're "fifteen" again. The 30-year-old star will be returning to her country roots after announcing huge...read more

2
Hit play on your 'My Forever Favorites' playlist on Spotify, now!

MUMBAI: We all have those tracks we jam on repeat or maybe that one podcast you simply can’t start your day without. Perhaps it’s a song that...read more

3
Alicia Keys in conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe

MUMBAI: Alicia Keys joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music for a wide-ranging conversation ahead of the release of her seventh studio album ‘ALICIA’, out...read more

4
My music is an amalgamation of genres: Jayant Sankla

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Jayant Sankla known for “Shukriya Papa” from the movie "Narayan" admits it’s more exciting to be a multitasker. read more

5
PUBG Mobile's latest tease collaboration with Blackpink's Lisa?

MUMBAI: The rapper could be coming to the game PUBG Mobile teased someone coming to the game in a post on its social handles today. Fans have been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group