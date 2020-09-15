Justin Bieber hints about new music again 'Holy'

MUMBAI: After revving up Beliebers with a "soon" tweet, Justin Bieber is teasing new music again,JB put a date on it on Monday morning (Sept. 14) when he tweeted the words "FOUR DAYS" along with an image of a blue sky and a link to pre-save a song (or maybe an album?) seemingly titled "Holy."
“Holy" moly, that's soon!
Watch here:
FOUR DAYS https://t.co/yVmH8NMYua
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 14, 2020
On Sept. 11 Bieber got things going with his first post, which was amplified by longtime manager Scooter Braun, who retweeted with the hashtag "#newerabegins?" At press time no other information was available about "Holy," and a spokesperson for the singer had not returned requests for comment.
During the COVID-19 lockdown Bieber has been busy, posting a cover of K-Ci and Jojo's "All My Life," taking on a hilarious starring role in DJ Khaled's "Popstar" video as a pinch-hit for Drake, getting new ink on his neck and re-teaming with Jaden Smith on "Falling For You." In August, fans thought a dream collab was possibly in the works with Shawn Mendes when Braun posted rare videos of the duo joining Tori Kelly around a piano to riff, setting off wild speculation.
The singer has also kept a relatively high profile while quarantining thanks to his Biebers on Watch series with wife Hailey Bieber for Facebook Watch, along with releasing more than two dozen videos to promote his most recent album, this year's Changes.
