For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Sep 2020 18:49 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande hints about new music and lyrics on Instagram

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has teased new material with a video on her official Instagram account – you can watch it below.

The pop star, who released her latest album ‘Thank U, Next‘ last year, took to the platform earlier today (September 15) to post a snippet of vocals from an upcoming track. “brb,” she captioned the clip.



View this post on Instagram


brb

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

“This is angelic,” commented one viewer. Another said: “I kept this looping for a while and my soul left my body for heaven.”

This comes after Grande also appeared to share new lyrics with fans on Twitter yesterday (September 14), writing: “Know my love infinite nothing that I won’t do.” You can see both posts below.

The singer revealed earlier this year that she had a collaboration in the works with Doja Cat. She told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she was “obsessed” with Doja and that they had worked together on a song.

Back in May, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga on the latter’s ‘Chromatica’ single ‘Rain On Me’. The pair performed the track live during last month’s MTV VMAs 2020 ceremony, where they picked up the awards for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year.

In a four-star review of Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next‘, NME wrote: “It could easily be a self-pitying album, one ready to dwell in the wreckage of incidents, but instead keeps picking up and moving on; providing a guide to how to keep on keeping on even when it feels like whatever you do is going to end in devastation.”

Tags
Ariana Grande Thank U Next Singer
Related news
News | 15 Sep 2020

After seven years Taylor Swift to perform at ACM Awards 2020

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is making us feel like we're "fifteen" again.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2020

Check out Taylor Swift's adorable gift to Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy

MUMBAI: The days of Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's feud remain long over.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2020

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Baldwin celebrate second wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: After years of being friends and a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, supermodel Hailey Baldwin and singer Justin Bieber got married in a courtroom in New York City on September 13, 2018.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2020

Ellie Goulding: Would love to do a tour in India

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she would love to do a music tour in India, hopefully next year or after that.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2020

Selena Gomez shares sneak peek of personal life

MUMBAI: A rare peek behind the making of a beauty mogul.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Read why Indian Music Industry expects 10% of radio players' gross ad revenue

MUMBAI: Blaise Fernandes, President & CEO, Indian Music Industry (IMI), is a media and enterread more

News
Artist Originals unveil 'Accelerator Program 'Amplify', empowering artists with unique streaming launchpad

MUMBAI: In a move to further democratize music distribution and promotion for independent artistread more

News
Facebook clarifies what October guidelines mean for artists

MUMBAI: World’s Biggest Social media company, Facebook has clarified what an update to terms comiread more

News
ZEE launches its Marathi music channel- ZEE VAJWA

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced its entry into the regional muread more

News
TikTok story on Bisbo goes viral, receives 18k hits in a day

MUMBAI: No story has impacted India's 15-second dreams deeper than the recent ban on TikTok,read more

top# 5 articles

1
PUBG Mobile's latest tease collaboration with Blackpink's Lisa?

MUMBAI: The rapper could be coming to the game PUBG Mobile teased someone coming to the game in a post on its social handles today. Fans have been...read more

2
Zane Hijazi's WAP cover features Addison Rae, Stassiebaby!

MUMBAI: While Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion had many cameos in their WAP music video, the major one was by Kylie Jenner. To counter such a huge...read more

3
Watch James Charles collab with neighbor Selena Gomez, Karol G, Cardi B!

MUMBAI: The youtuber, influencer and makeup artist, James Charles, wanted to try new makeup products and, for this, he has had the collaboration of...read more

4
Hit play on your 'My Forever Favorites' playlist on Spotify, now!

MUMBAI: We all have those tracks we jam on repeat or maybe that one podcast you simply can’t start your day without. Perhaps it’s a song that...read more

5
Justin Bieber hints about new music again 'Holy'

MUMBAI: After revving up Beliebers with a "soon" tweet, Justin Bieber is teasing new music again,JB put a date on it on Monday morning (Sept. 14)...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group