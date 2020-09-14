Teaser video of Tulsi Kumar's reprise version called 'Naam' is out now!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar "Naam Reprise" teaser video out on Youtube.
Watch here:
Tulsi updated about "Naam Reprise" teaser videoon her IG page, saying
When you love someone with all your heart,it hurts more..Love hurts.
Teaser of #NaamReprise out now!
See here:
"Naam Reprise" is a beautiful romantic song sung by Tulsi Kumar, penned by Jaani while composed by Nirmaan and Music MG
Stay tuned
