News |  14 Sep 2020 19:26

Teaser video of Tulsi Kumar's reprise version called 'Naam' is out now!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar "Naam Reprise" teaser video out on Youtube.

Watch here:

Tulsi updated about "Naam Reprise" teaser videoon her IG page, saying

When you love someone with all your heart,it hurts more..Love hurts.

Teaser of #NaamReprise out now!

See here:

"Naam Reprise" is a beautiful romantic song sung by Tulsi Kumar, penned by Jaani while composed by Nirmaan and Music MG

Stay tuned

