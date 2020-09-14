Rihanna thinks people who use dating apps are brave

MUMBAI: Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist Rihanna is currently single after she ended her three-year relationship with Hassan Jameel .

"I don't think dating apps are for me but people who use them are brave and I know they create a lot of great relationships these days." says Rihanna

The 32-year-old singer wants someone she can "build" a life with, when it comes to her perfect man

"The ideal man for me is one who wants to build with you. I don't think you can ever truly be happy in a relationship unless you are happy with yourself first.Speaking to new! magazine, she explained

"But once you are in that place, you want to be with a man who supports you and wants to build dreams and goals with you."

Rihanna called for tougher laws to crackdown on online bullies, though she insisted they never affect her. And says "She don't pay any notice to trolls. Her thinking is that they wouldn't ever be brave enough to say it to her face - but it's a lot easier for them to feel brave behind a computer screen.

Free speech is important but just because you are behind a screen it doesn't give you the right to be abusive, racist or anything else that is going to upset people or make them feel bad." “There should absolutely be laws in place to prevent trolling”Rihanna Stated